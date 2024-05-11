Wisconsin football offers three-star class of 2026 safety

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 safety Koby Sarkodie on Thursday.

On3 lists Sarkodie as a three-star recruit. His teammate at Milford Mill Academy Damon Ferguson also received an offer from the Badgers today.

The Gwynn Oak, Maryland native already holds offers from six other schools including Charlotte, Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

On3’s industry ranking has Sarkodie as the No. 48 safety in the class of 2026, No. 8 recruit from Maryland and No. 550 overall player. He currently stands at 6’2,’’ 190 pounds and has two years of high school remaining before he can jump to the collegiate level.

His first gridiron offers arrived on December 13, 2023. Syracuse, Charlotte, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and Penn State were the first to extend offers until Indiana and Wisconsin followed in 2024.

247Sports is yet to log a crystal ball prediction for where Sarkodie will land. The outlet notes that he has yet to schedule any unofficial or official visits.

Currently, UW’s safety room features nine athletes and is led by veterans Hunter Wohler and Kamo’i Latu.

Wisconsin has offered several 2026 recruits in the past few days, including Damon Ferguson, Evan Jacobson and Brayden Trimble,

