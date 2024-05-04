Wisconsin football offers four-star class of 2026 quarterback

Wisconsin football extended an offer to class of 2026 quarterback Jonas Williams on Friday.

Williams is currently ranked as a four-star recruit on 247Sports. The New Lenox, Illinois native already holds offers from 21 schools including Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and Iowa.

247sports ranks Williams as the No. 8 quarterback in his class, No. 4 recruit from Illinois and No. 130 recruit nationally. At 6-foot-3, 195 lbs, Williams led Lincoln-Way East High School to a 13-1 record and appearance in the 8A state championship game.

His first offer arrived from Kent State University in 2022. From that point forward, the sophomore steadily earned offers from some of the most prestigious programs in the nation.

Williams joins class of 2026 edge rushers Zion Elee, Landon Bland, Tucker Ashford and Elijah Littlejohn to receive offers from UW this spring.

Currently, UW’s quarterback room consists of Mabrey Mettauer, Cole LaCrue, Braedyn Locke and Tyler Van Dyke. Locke is projected to be the Badgers’ starter this fall.

As a dual-threat under center, Williams would serve as a dynamic weapon at the helm for UW down the line. Wisconsin will compete with Big Ten rivals Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois and Oregon to land Williams.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire