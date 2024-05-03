Wisconsin football makes the top three schools for a 2025 offensive lineman

Class of 2025 offensive lineman Drayden Pavey announced his top three schools via social media on Thursday. Wisconsin made the list, along with Purdue and Indiana.

Pavey is 247Sports’ No. 82 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 and No. 43 recruit from his home state of Ohio. The Cincinnati, Ohio native is a junior in high school, so he has two years of football before making the jump to the collegiate level.

Wisconsin extended an offer to the three-star recruit on April 21. In total, the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder has received 20 offers. The most notable include Pittsburgh, Louisville, Cincinnati, Purdue, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Pavey has only scheduled official visits with Purdue, Vanderbilt, Indiana and Wisconsin for this June.

With experience on both the offensive and defensive line at Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School, Pavey could become the first defensive lineman to commit to Luke Fickell’s program from the class of 2025.

