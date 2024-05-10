Wisconsin football loses a 2025 running back target to BYU

Wisconsin class of 2025 running back target Cale Breslin committed to BYU on Friday.

The three-star recruit chose the Cougars over his other finalists: Wisconsin, San Diego State, Indiana, Syracuse, Connecticut, Hawaii, FAU and Campbell.

Breslin is 247Sports’ No. 83 running back in the class and No. 10 recruit from his home state of Nevada. He has yet to receive a composite ranking.

Wisconsin enters the 2024 season with 10 running backs on the roster. Chez Mellusi and Oklahoma transfer Tawee Walker lead the room, with younger depth including Cade Yacamelli, Jackson Acker, Nate White, Gideon Ituka, Dilin Jones and Darrion Dupree also present.

The program’s class of 2025 is yet to land a running back. The group currently ranks No. 18 in the nation with 10 players committed.

