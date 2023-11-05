Wisconsin falls in ESPN SP+ after loss to Indiana

There is no way to contextualize Wisconsin’s 20-14 loss at Indiana in a positive way. It was a terrible loss to a team barely in the nation’s top 100.

It isn’t that just Wisconsin shouldn’t be losing games to Indiana, zero Power Five programs should be losing games to Indiana.

That said, losses rarely significantly change a team’s power rating in Las Vegas. ESPN SP+ goes by a similar thinking. The Badgers were No. 27 last week after the 24-10 loss to Ohio State. Now: Wisconsin falls one spot to No. 28 overall.

Meanwhile, Indiana is the metric’s No. 95 team.

UPDATED SP+ RANKINGS * USURPER ALERT 🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆🦆

* Top 4 is clear, but Noles most likely P5 to go 12-0

* Hell yeah, Arkansas State

* Yuck, Navy

* Resume SP+ top 5: Mich, Ohio St, FSU, UGA, Oregonhttps://t.co/OD8LsGb08m — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 5, 2023

Wisconsin is back in action against Northwestern next weekend. The Badgers desperately need a decisive victory.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire