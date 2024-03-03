Advertisement

Wisconsin faithful, college basketball world reacts to Howard Moore’s emotional return to Kohl Center

Ben Kenney
Wisconsin basketball fell 91-83 to the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a subscript to the pregame and halftime ceremonies, as former Wisconsin player and assistant coach Howard Moore made an emotional return to the Kohl Center for the first time since the tragic car accident nearly five years ago.

Moore was accompanied by Rashard Griffith, his longtime friend and Wisconsin teammate. Griffith brought him onto the court after Wisconsin aired a video tribute on the scoreboard, where he was met with a nearly three-minute standing ovation. It was a powerful moment that nobody will soon forget:

The college basketball world joined together to express support and love for Moore on Saturday afternoon. Here are some of those responses:

Moore's emotional return to the Kohl Center

Greg Gard shared the following thoughts postgame:

Wisconsin veterans Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl share their thoughts

State Journal columnist Tom Oates weighs in:

Basketball writer Jeff Goodman:

Xavier head coach Sean Miller:

Howard Moore's son Jerell

NBC 15's Mike Jacques

Wisconsin renames men's basketball offices

Illinois HC Brad Underwood reflects on the scene:

Not many dry eyes

More college basketball media:

Former Wisconsin women's basketball coach Bobbie Kelsey

Former UW-Milwaukee head coach Patrick Baldwin

Mike Lucas:

Fox 6's Lily Zhao

