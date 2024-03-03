Wisconsin faithful, college basketball world reacts to Howard Moore’s emotional return to Kohl Center

Wisconsin basketball fell 91-83 to the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon.

The game was a subscript to the pregame and halftime ceremonies, as former Wisconsin player and assistant coach Howard Moore made an emotional return to the Kohl Center for the first time since the tragic car accident nearly five years ago.

Related: Takeaways from Wisconsin’s crushing loss to No. 13 Illinois

Moore was accompanied by Rashard Griffith, his longtime friend and Wisconsin teammate. Griffith brought him onto the court after Wisconsin aired a video tribute on the scoreboard, where he was met with a nearly three-minute standing ovation. It was a powerful moment that nobody will soon forget:

A moment we’ve been waiting on for nearly five years… Welcome home, Howard Moore ❤️pic.twitter.com/JEV6j5ieDX — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 2, 2024

The college basketball world joined together to express support and love for Moore on Saturday afternoon. Here are some of those responses:

Moore's emotional return to the Kohl Center

Greg Gard shared the following thoughts postgame:

"There's a lot of things in life that are bigger than basketball and this is one of them."#Badgers bring back Howard Moore to the Kohl Center for the first time since his tragic car accident. pic.twitter.com/Aif04itgVq — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) March 3, 2024

Wisconsin veterans Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl share their thoughts

"It makes me really proud to wear the Badgers jersey" @ChuckyHepburn with some powerful words after the #Badgers honored Howard Moore today pregame pic.twitter.com/tJBPbKLzNV — Luke Gamble (@LukeGambleTV) March 2, 2024

State Journal columnist Tom Oates weighs in:

I shed a tear or two (OK, maybe it was more than that) when my friend — our friend — Howard Moore returned to the Kohl Center. Howard represents the best of us and it was great to have him, his family, his former teammates back on the floor. Looks like he enjoyed it too. #Badgers https://t.co/rvJvImdLtd — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) March 3, 2024

Basketball writer Jeff Goodman:

Absolute tears on this one. Former Wisconsin player/assistant Howard Moore returns to Kohl Center and gets a standing ovation as he is brought onto the court by Rashard Griffith. Incredible person. Was in a car accident in 2019 in which his wife and daughter were killed. https://t.co/MTTxtA7tVs — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 2, 2024

Xavier head coach Sean Miller:

In 1992-93 I was an assistant coach at Wisconsin (@BadgerMBB) and coached Howard Moore. Seeing this brings out emotions that are hard to describe. Michael Finley, Rashard Griffith, and Tracy Webster – his teammates and brothers truly show the power of sports. #DoMoore https://t.co/IV4Cxah3up — Sean Miller (@CoachMillerXU) March 2, 2024

Howard Moore's son Jerell

“Thank you, all. … You have made this journey for me and my family so much easier and so much more powerful for us to move on and to keep going forward.” —Howard Moore’s son Jerellpic.twitter.com/xv8r3ZtxG2 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 2, 2024

NBC 15's Mike Jacques

My favorite Howard Moore story: He told me after he was fired from UIC he was going to go to the B1G Tourney but was too embarrassed. He finally talked himself into going & as he walked in he ran into people from @BigTenNetwork & landed an audition & got the job. Miss his hugs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k1CH1dGbt9 — Mike Jocko Jacques (@jockosports) February 29, 2024

Wisconsin renames men's basketball offices

#Badgers AD Chris Mcintosh announces that the men's basketball offices will be named The Howard Moore Basketball Offices. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) March 2, 2024

Illinois HC Brad Underwood reflects on the scene:

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said it was "an honor and privilege" to be a part of today's Wisconsin basketball game in reference to Howard Moore. "If that didn't bring tears to your eyes seeing Howard, I pity you." — Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) March 2, 2024

Not many dry eyes

Really powerful moment as Howard Moore returns to the Kohl Center prior to Wisconsin-Illinois. Not a lot of dry eyes in the house https://t.co/zaONqWEwTs — Alex Strouf (@alex_strouf) March 2, 2024

More college basketball media:

Man … this one got me. https://t.co/rhyPwHiPe7 — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 2, 2024

Former Wisconsin women's basketball coach Bobbie Kelsey

Worked with Howard during my tenure as HC for the @BadgerWBB…great guy and absolutely amazing he is even alive❤️❤️❤️ Tears on this one for sure😢😢 https://t.co/HsQrQkqt03 — Bobbie Kelsey (@BobbieKelsey) March 3, 2024

Former UW-Milwaukee head coach Patrick Baldwin

I’m filled with a lot of emotion to see our coaching world’s brother and everyone’s friend back in the Kohl Center. Love you Howard!!! — Patrick Baldwin (@CoachBaldwin23) March 2, 2024

Mike Lucas:

Rises to the top of Kohl Center's greatest moments https://t.co/UsJTZD5NkX — Mike Lucas (@LucasAtLarge) March 2, 2024

Fox 6's Lily Zhao

Who cut these onions? What a powerful moment to have Howard Moore back at the Kohl Center with the #Badgers https://t.co/1Njgi1mLPy — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) March 2, 2024

Follow Badgers Wire

[lawrence-related id=71990,71851,71894,71911,71893]

Contact/Follow @TheBadgersWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin Badgers news, notes, and opinion. Follow Ben Kenney on X.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire