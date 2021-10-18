Wisconsin has a changes at RB, TE in its Week 8 offensive depth chart
Wisconsin has released its depth chart for Saturday’s contest against the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers.
There were a few subtle changes to note, as things must be shuffled for the upcoming game with RB Isaac Guerendo ruled out for the year and TE Jack Eschenbach ruled out for Saturday’s game.
There will also be a change at kick returner with Devin Chandler having entered the transfer portal earlier today. The news came out after the depth chart was released, so Chandler is still listed as the No. 1 at that position with CB Faion Hicks listed No. 2.
Here is Wisconsin’s complete offensive depth chart for Saturday’s game against Purdue:
Quarterback
Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) rushes for a touchdown in front of Army Black Knights linebacker Daryan McDonald (30) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Graham Mertz
Backup: Chase Wolf
Running back
Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs in a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Starter: Chez Mellusi
Backup: Braelon Allen (Allen now the solo RB2 with Isaac Guerendo out for the season)
Fullback
FB John Chenal, S Travian Blaylock
Starter: John Chenal
Backup: Quan Easterling
Wide receiver
Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) catches a pass against Army Black Knights cornerback Julian McDuffie (3) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starters: Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor
Backups: Chimere Dike, Jack Dunn
Tight end
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) rushes with the football after catching a pass as Michigan Wolverines linebacker Josh Ross (12) defends during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Jake Ferguson
Backup: Clay Cundiff (Cundiff listed as TE2 with Jack Eschenbach ruled out for Saturday)
Left tackle
Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Starter: Tyler Beach
Backup: Logan Brown
Left guard
Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics
Starter: Josh Seltzner
Backup: Cormac Sampson
Center
Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Starter: Joe Tippmann
Backup: Kayden Lyles
Right guard
Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) proceeds pass protection during the second quarter in the Badgers’ 24-0 win over Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK
Starter: Jack Nelson
Backup: Michael Furtney
Right tackle
Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Starter: Logan Bruss
Backup: Tanor Bortolini
