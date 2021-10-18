Wisconsin has a changes at RB, TE in its Week 8 offensive depth chart

Wisconsin has released its depth chart for Saturday’s contest against the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers.

There were a few subtle changes to note, as things must be shuffled for the upcoming game with RB Isaac Guerendo ruled out for the year and TE Jack Eschenbach ruled out for Saturday’s game.

There will also be a change at kick returner with Devin Chandler having entered the transfer portal earlier today. The news came out after the depth chart was released, so Chandler is still listed as the No. 1 at that position with CB Faion Hicks listed No. 2.

Here is Wisconsin’s complete offensive depth chart for Saturday’s game against Purdue:

Quarterback

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) rushes for a touchdown in front of Army Black Knights linebacker Daryan McDonald (30) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Graham Mertz

Backup: Chase Wolf

Running back

Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs in a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Starter: Chez Mellusi

Backup: Braelon Allen (Allen now the solo RB2 with Isaac Guerendo out for the season)

Fullback

FB John Chenal, S Travian Blaylock

Starter: John Chenal

Backup: Quan Easterling

Wide receiver

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (7) catches a pass against Army Black Knights cornerback Julian McDuffie (3) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starters: Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor

Backups: Chimere Dike, Jack Dunn

Tight end

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) rushes with the football after catching a pass as Michigan Wolverines linebacker Josh Ross (12) defends during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jake Ferguson

Backup: Clay Cundiff (Cundiff listed as TE2 with Jack Eschenbach ruled out for Saturday)

Left tackle

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starter: Tyler Beach

Backup: Logan Brown

Left guard

Credit – Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics

Starter: Josh Seltzner

Backup: Cormac Sampson

Center

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Starter: Joe Tippmann

Backup: Kayden Lyles

Right guard

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson (79) proceeds pass protection during the second quarter in the Badgers’ 24-0 win over Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Starter: Jack Nelson

Backup: Michael Furtney

Right tackle

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Logan Bruss

Backup: Tanor Bortolini

