Wisconsin C Gus Yalden releases statement on his leave of absence

News broke earlier this week that Wisconsin freshman center Gus Yalden would be taking a temporary leave of absence to “address a personal family matter.”

Yalden was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, and ranked as the No. 122 player in the class, No. 17 center and No. 5 recruit from his home state of Indiana.

“We are in full support of Gus and will always be here for him and his family,” head coach Greg Gard said earlier this week. “Gus is part of the Wisconsin basketball family and even though he won’t be on the court with us right now, we’ll always do everything we can to help him. We look forward to his return.”

Wisconsin basketball released this statement from Yalden yesterday evening:

“I’m looking forward to seeing Badger Nation at the Kohl Center soon. “On, Wisconsin!” pic.twitter.com/I8cQhvqy54 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 2, 2023

Wisconsin begins its season on Monday at home against Arkansas State.

