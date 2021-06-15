Wisconsin is on the bubble in ESPN’s latest ‘bracketology’

Ben Kenney
·1 min read
From 1998-99 to 2016-17, the Wisconsin Badgers did not miss an NCAA Tournament.

The majority of those years were during Bo Ryan’s term as head coach, arguably the greatest stretch of basketball the school has ever seen.

Despite a down year in 2017-18 under Greg Gard, the team still seems to find its way into the dance every March. But heading into the 2021-22 season, the outlook isn’t nearly as high as we’ve seen in the past.

Earlier today, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest bracketology and squarely ‘on the bubble’ are your Wisconsin Badgers.

The program joins Washington State, Northwestern and Oklahoma as Lunardi’s ‘first four out,’ sitting behind his ‘last four in’ of Syracuse, Colorado State, Saint Mary’s and Creighton.

While expectations will be checked for the 2021-22 Badgers, an NCAA Tournament appearance should still realistic for Greg Gard and his extremely young basketball team.

