Wisconsin basketball begins their season on Wednesday at the Kohl Center

The Badgers may not begin the regular season until Monday, November 6 when Arkansas State comes to town, but Wisconsin basketball will be back at the Kohl Center on Wednesday.

The Badgers are taking on UW-Stevens Point in a matchup that takes place nearly annually against a different UW system school.

The Pointers and the Badgers will meet up at the Kohl Center with tip set for 7 p.m. CT. Fan will have to purchase a Big Ten plus subscription in order to watch the exhibition game. You may want to go ahead and purchase one soon as Wisconsin has three games on Big Ten plus out of their first five of the year.

