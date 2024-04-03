Wisconsin Badgers offer three-star tight end after visit Tuesday

Wisconsin football offered Jayden Savoury, a three-star class of 2025 tight end from Michigan, after he visited the team on Tuesday,

Savoury was in attendance for the Badgers spring practice Tuesday, their second session of the season. He has now received 15 Division 1 offers, including Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and now Wisconsin within the Big Ten.

So far for the class of 2025, the Badgers have received only two hard commitments from offensive players, three-star quarterback Landyn Locke (Rockwall, TX) and three-star offensive tackle Michael Roeske (Wautoma, WI).

Savoury still has plenty of time to make a decision, but a program like Wisconsin with an offensive coordinator Phil Longo will likely be heavily considered.

