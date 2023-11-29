A Wisconsin Badger earns All-Big Ten Special Teams honors

The Big Ten conference announced all-defense and special teams awards for first, second, and third team as well as honorable mentions, and one Wisconsin Badger made the cut on special teams.

The lone Badger named to the Big Ten Special Teams squad was kicker Nathaniel Vakos, who came to Wisconsin by way of Ohio University and had a solid year as the new starter. Vakos connected on 14 of his 17 field goal attempts and did not miss from less than 40 yards on the entire year.

He was one of Wisconsin’s most consistent players and earned a well-deserved honorable mention shout from the conference.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire