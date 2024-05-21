Wirtz fit for Leverkusen's Europa League final against Atalanta

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates with the championship trophy following the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg at BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Florian Wirtz is fully fit again as Bayer Leverkusen left for Dublin on Tuesday with the aim to complete an extraordinary unbeaten season with a title treble in two upcoming finals.

Bundesliga champions Leverkusen face Italy's Atalanta in the Europa League decider in Ireland on Wednesday and then travel to Berlin to contest the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern on Saturday.

Leverkusen have not lost in their 51 season games across all competitions, and if they also avoid defeat in the last two games will become the first European team to to unbeaten over a full season since continental matches were introduced in the mid-1950s.

German international Wirtz, 21, has been a key player in Xabi Alonso's team, and sporting director Simon Rolfes said he is fully fit again after missing two games and only playing as a substitute in the Bundesliga finale against Augsburg due to a thigh problem.

"He will be top fit. And we need him. He is a player who makes a difference and delights everyone, including the neutral fans," Rolfes said shortly before departure.

"It was good that he could regain some strength and then play for half an hour on Saturday."

Wirtz was on Monday named Player of the Season 2023-24 by the German Football League, an award Rolfes named "very special" and "deserved due to his performances."

Looking at Wednesday's match against Liverpool's conquerors Atalanta, who beat the 1988 UEFA Cup champions Leverkusen in the last 16 two years ago, Rolfes named the Italians "really physical" and "a really good team."

But he remained confident because of Leverkusen's extraordinary run and their resilience highlighted by a series of very late goals.

"The presentation of the [Bundesliga] championship trophy on Saturday was very special and today we are heading to two finals at once. It's a bizarre situation, but of course it's wonderful," Rolfes said.

"The motivation couldn't be greater. At the same time, we also have a good mixture of excitement and calmness within us."