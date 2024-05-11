Winterhawks defeated by Moose Jaw Warriors in defensive-heavy bout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in a decade, the Portland Winterhawks are taking part in the Western Hockey League Championship.

On Friday night, the biggest stage in the WHL was set at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum as the Winterhwaks hosted game one against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The venue was rocking as fans were treated to an excellent defensive battle from both goalies.

Hawks’ Jan Špunar was protecting the net. Moose Jaw took 14 shots on goal in the 1st period. However, the game remained scoreless entering into the 2nd period.

That all changed when Warriors Atley Calvert patiently secured a penalty shot, putting Moose Jaw up 1-0.

Later in the second period, Warriors Captain Denton Mateychuk quieted the crowd as Moose Jaw took a 2-0 lead.

Things took a turn thanks to a Špunar save, with Portland’s Diego Buttazzoni in transition. The score was 2-2. However, Moose Jaw Warriors came up with a late goal to put them back on top. Matthew Savoie gave Moose Jaw the winning goal, cinching the score of 3-2.

