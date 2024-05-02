Winning Championship 'one of most incredible things you can do'

[Getty Images]

Conor Coady says the Leicester players have achieved their target for the season by winning the Championship

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily 72+ podcast, the 31-year-old said it has been "a fantastic couple of days and fantastic couple of nights" as the Foxes celebrated clinching the title with a 3-0 win at Preston North End on Monday.

"We've had quite a few good nights - since Friday really. Seeing the Leeds score [losing 4-0 to QPR] when QPR were fantastic on the night," he said.

"The goal was to win the league and we managed to do that on Monday with a fantastic performance. I think the celebrations take away from the performance - I thought the performance was brilliant from the boys. To go out and put in a real good performance to win the league was fantastic.

"I don't actually drink myself but the lads had a few drinks on Monday night after the game which was quite a late night."

Coady said he had a chat with Leicester boss Enzo Maresca before the game and he mentioned how the manager's overriding emotion was "relief."

"I think that's the biggest part of where we are and what we do," Coady said. "At the start of the season, it's common knowledge we had to get the club over the line - and we've done that.

"The manager has been fantastic - he's been brilliant with every player. He's brought a philosophy of football to the club that none of us have really played before.

"He's obviously come from Manchester City and had a certain way. He was speaking on behalf of us all in terms of the relief of getting over the line.

"For the couple of months before, no one wanted to take grasp of the Championship. We were dropping points, then Leeds would drop points and Ipswich would drop points."

He added the players all came together and "made sure we looked at ourselves in the mirror and managed to get over the line in the last week."

