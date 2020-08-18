Winners and losers of the first week of training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders

The pads have come on for the Raiders and it finally feels like football is here. While we are still only a few practices in, there have been a few clear-cut winners and losers from practice. Let’s take a look at the players who have stood out, for better or worse, during practice for the Raiders.

Winner: WR Bryan Edwards

One of the biggest winners of all training camp so far has to be wide receiver Bryan Edwards. After missing all the pre-draft process with a foot injury, Edwards has impressed both the coaching staff and his teammates due to his physicality and ball skills.

Edwards dominated Tuesday’s padded practice, making several contested catches according to reporters on hand. For being a rookie, he’s unbelievably polished and his size and body control make him an easy target for his quarterback.

While Edwards might not be ready to take a starting job by Week 1, you can fully expect that he will be a big part of the team’s offense going forward.

Loser: QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota has certainly had his moments at practice, including once on Friday as he got outside the pocket and created a big play with his legs. However, he’s nowhere near good enough as a passer as Derek Carr at this stage in the offseason. That isn’t unexpected as Mariota doesn’t have the same experience in Jon Gruden’s offense as Carr does.

Mariota hasn’t been bad by any means; he just is the clear-cut second-best quarterback in camp. He is still among the league’s best backup quarterbacks in the NFL and is still an important piece to the Raiders’ offense. But for those people who believe Mariota has a legitimate chance to take Carr’s job anytime soon, it’s just simply not the case.

Winner: OT Sam Young

With Trent Brown missing the first five practices, it has given other tackles chances to prove they belong on the roster. One of the players that have used that opportunity to impress is offensive tackle Sam Young. The veteran tackle has bounced around the league some over the last few seasons but looks at home at right tackle.

While Brown should be healthy by the start of the season at the very latest, Young could win the swing tackle job ahead of players like David Sharpe and Brandon Parker.

Loser: RB Lynn Bowden Jr.

By all accounts, third-round rookie running back Lynn Bowden Jr. has been impressive in the open field. The 2019 All-American is just a dynamic football player and his versatility makes him a weapon on offense.

However, because Bowden is new to the running back position, there will be some growing pains. One of which will be in pass protection as a blocker. During Tuesday’s practice, Bowden was run over by safety Erik Harris. While the Raiders likely won’t ask Bowden to block much as a rookie, it is an essential part of becoming an all-around running back.

Bowden is a playmaker, but he’s going to need time to develop into a full-time running back in the NFL. Expect the team to use heavy doses of Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard on passing downs early in the season.

Winner: LB Javin White

Across the NFL, undrafted free agents are going to have a tough time making rosters this season. With no offseason and no preseason work, undrafted rookies will need to shine during practices. That will be tough for most rookies to accomplish, but that is precisely what linebacker Javin White has done so far.

White is a hybrid linebacker/safety who does his best work in coverage. While we are only a few padded practices in, the former UNLV defender is already impressing the coaching staff. He might not be ready for a full-time role in 2020, but White is doing everything right in order to earn a roster spot.

