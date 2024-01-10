Wink Martindale reportedly cursed out Brian Daboll after Giants' defensive staff firings

The offseason for the New York Giants is only a few days old, and it's off to a bumpy start.

Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins, his brother, defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson were all fired this week after the team's 6-11 finish to the 2023 season — a year after going 9-7-1 and making the playoffs. Running backs coach Jeff Nixon was not fired, but did leave to become the offensive coordinator at Syracuse.

There had been questions about defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's future during the second half of the season, something that was finally resolved on Wednesday when the team announced they had "mutually agreed to part ways."

On Monday, Daboll said he expected Martindale and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to return. But The Daily News' Pat Leonard reported later that day that Martindale had resigned as he seeks another defensive coordinator job or a head coaching role.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported Daboll informed Martindale of the coaching changes during their Monday meeting. Martindale was not happy the Wilkins brothers, who followed him from the Baltimore Ravens to New York, were being let go as well.

From the New York Post:

On the sideline, it is Drew Wilkins helping Martindale with the personnel groupings and directing traffic for him.

Drew Wilkins helps Martindale devise the defensive schemes.

Martindale, angered by this news, cursed out Daboll, said his piece, got up, slammed the door and walked out of the building.

He notified those close to him he planned to resign.

More than 24 hours later, the Giants still had not heard anything from Martindale.

...

There was a feeling in the building that Martindale and Drew Wilkins were creating their own fiefdom within the coaching staff, at times bypassing Daboll and believing they had to answer only to each other and, ultimately, ownership.

Daboll is all about collaboration and this was not that.

Talk of a diminishing relationship between Daboll and Martindale has been out there since a Jay Glazer report in late November. A parting of ways following the season seemed inevitable.

Martindale had a year left on his contract with the Giants worth $3 million. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the parting of ways means the team will keep the money and a team is free to hire Martindale without having to give up compensation or needing the Giants to approve the move.

Between overhauling the coaching staff and figuring out what to do with Saquon Barkley, the Giants have plenty on their plate this offseason.