Winger Walker extends Bradford stay

Jamie Walker scored three goals and provided two assists in his final four games of the 2023-24 campaign [Getty Images]

Winger Jamie Walker will remain with Bradford City for another year after the League Two club took up the option to extend his stay until the summer of 2025.

The 30-year-old, who initially joined the club on loan from Hearts in January 2022, has made 82 appearances and scored 18 goals for the Bantams.

He netted nine goals and featured 36 times during an injury-hit 2023-24 campaign.

“It was so frustrating not having him available for such a significant period, but when he was fit I really enjoyed seeing what he brought to our team," Bradford boss Graham Alexander told the club website.