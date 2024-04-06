Winderman’s view: A 10-man weave sews up much-needed Heat victory

HOUSTON — Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 119-104 victory over the Houston Rockets:

– For now, Erik Spoelstra can buy time.

– No one would be surprised if he continues in the short term with Tyler Herro off the bench.

– With Herro missing 20 games prior to Friday, building back up the minutes makes sense.

– And with Nikola Jovic a spark in Friday’s third period, starting each half likely will continue to make regular-season sense.

– But changes are coming.

– They have to, with Josh Richardson now the lone Heat player out due to injury.

– With Richardson done for the season following shoulder surgery.

– There were some hints Friday, with Jaime Jaquez Jr. last off the bench in the 10-man rotation.

– And with Haywood Highsmith less featured than recent games.

– Eventually Herro gets back in the starting lineup.

– Eventually Martin could move in there too, as a means to also give more time off the bench to Highsmith.

– Caught in the vortex could be Jaquez.

– With Friday offering that hint.

– When Jaquez entered in the third period, he was at seven minutes played, with everyone else in the Heat rotation at at least 14.

– With Jaquez promptly making an impact with a 3-pointer.

– Considering the stakes Sunday in Indiana, it will be interesting to see if the changes come sooner rather than later.

– Ten deep was the way Friday.

– It won’t necessarily be that way when the games mean most.

– Even with Herro back, the Heat continued with an opening lineup of Bam Adebayo, Jovic, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier.

– That unit entered 6-6 as the starting lineup.

– Martin entered first off the Heat bench.

– Followed by Kevin Love.

– And then Herro entering for Rozier.

– With Highsmith following by playing ahead of Jaquez.

– Robinson’s first assist was the 600th of his career.

– Jovic extended his career-best streak of games with at least one 3-pointer to 13, with a conversion midway through the third period.

– Highsmith’s second offensive rebound tied his season high of 57 last season.

– Adebayo now has a career-high 41 double-doubles this season.

– While the Heat got Herro back, the Rockets were without Amen Thompson (ankle, finger) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle), as well as previously out Alperen Sengun (ankle) and Tori Eason (tibia).

– Heat two-way guard Alondes Williams (Sioux Falls Skyforce) on Friday was named G League Most Improved Player. He averaged 20.3 points on .498 shooting, 5.3 rebounds. 7.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks at 37.4 minutes a game in his 43 regular-season appearances.

– Williams also finished as runner-up to Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung for G League 2024 Most Valuable Player, with that announcement also coming Friday. Unlike Williams, McClung is not under NBA contract.

– In addition, Heat Vice President of Player Personnel and Skyforce General Manager Eric Amsler on Friday was named G League Basketball Executive of the Year, becoming the second in franchise history (Heat Vice President of Basketball Operations/Assistant General Manager Adam Simon took the honor in 2016) .

– Friday night’s game completed the 12th of the Heat’s 13 back-to-back sets this season. Still remaining is Tuesday night in Atlanta and Wednesday night at home against Dallas.

– The Heat entered with seven consecutive victories over the Rockets, one shy of the franchise record against Houston.