Williams' mom perfectly sums up 49ers star's journey to Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Mothers always know best, and Trent Williams’ mom is no exception to the rule.

After the 49ers clinched a trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII in their NFC Championship Game win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the All-Pro was met by his family on the Levi's Stadium field. Williams’ mother Veronica, gave her son a huge embrace and then held on to her son with tears of joy in her eyes.

“This has been the longest journey,” Veronica said while hugging her son. “He was on the worst team. I’m so happy. We are going [to the Super Bowl] and I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of him.”

Williams spent his first nine NFL seasons with Washington after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. It was there that he first met Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator and Chris Foerster, his offensive line coach.

While the 35-year-old left tackle did appear in two playoff games with Washington, it lost both wildcard matchups. Williams did not experience the divisional round of the playoffs or a conference championship game until after he arrived in the Bay Area.

Williams faced adversity early in his NFL career, both on the field and off, as the 11-time Pro Bowl selection battled cancer at the end of his tenure in Washington. Those challenges likely make his first Super Bowl appearance even more sweet.

“Words can’t describe it, it really can’t,” Williams said. “I’m blessed beyond measure, and just so proud of this team.”

“Words can’t describe it.”



What a special moment for Trent 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cJVZZ6eFTg — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2024

Williams has been the anchor of the 49ers' offensive line since arriving in the Bay Area before the 2020 season. After a challenging 6-10 first year with San Francisco, the Oklahoma product now has been a part of three straight NFC title games.

Needless to say, Williams’ emotions matched his mother’s after the Sunday's win and he had nothing but gratitude for his teammate who led the 49ers back in second half of the game — quarterback Brock Purdy.

“It’s what he did all year,” Williams said. “We never doubted him in this locker room, we let other people talk about that. That kid is a hell of a player. He’s the main reason we are here.”

The 49ers have two days off before returning to the practice field Thursday to install their gameplan for Super Bowl LVIII, where they will face the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast