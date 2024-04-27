Williams eyes success on Norwich return

[Getty Images]

Luke Williams returns to the club where his career began on Saturday intent on continuing Swansea City’s encouraging end to the season.

Swansea go in search of a fourth straight Championship win as they take on Norwich City, though nothing will come easy against hosts who have not lost a league game on their ground since early November.

For Williams, a trip to Carrow Road brings back memories of his days as a Norwich schoolboy.

He signed for the East Anglia club on his 12th birthday and departed aged 16 – by which time he was already hampered by the injury issues which ultimately ended any hope of a professional career.

“In the end my body gave up on me a lot… just not cut out for football I’m afraid,” Williams said.

“But I loved my schoolboy days at Norwich City. I have a lot of ties there - it’s a brilliant club.”

Norwich, who are looking to win promotion to the Premier League for the fourth time in the last 10 seasons, know victory against Swansea would all but secure a play-off place.

The Swans have nothing to play for, though that was also the case as they took on relegation-threatened Huddersfield last weekend and they won that game 4-0.

Norwich, of course, are a much tougher proposition than the ailing Terriers, with Williams calling the Canaries game “as big a test as we have faced for a few weeks”.

Nevertheless, the Swansea boss says his team should travel with confidence given their recent form.

“We have had three victories, three clean sheets, eight goals scored, last two games [the opposition] didn’t register a shot on target against us,” Williams said.

“We dominate many of the numbers and watching us you can see the team is playing in a good way. We have to try to continue that as best as we can because that will create a new identity for us and a different feeling as we move forward.”