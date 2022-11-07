After a wild Week 10, where does Kirk Herbstreit see Ohio State?

When it rains, it pours and when the wind blows in Chicago it’s really hard to throw a football. The Ohio State football team found out that life in the Big Ten can come at you fast. While the opponent on the opposite side of the football field may not pose much of a threat, midwest weather patterns can certainly level the playing field.

The Buckeyes were able to escape Evanston with a win, but it wasn’t pretty, to say the least. The weather may have exposed a glaring weakness that otherwise may have continued being masked by an elite passing game. This team needs to be able to run the ball and if OSU can’t figure that out soon, it could be a long day when Ohio State runs into teams that can match its talent.

Besides the Buckeyes eking out a win, we knew there would be some shake-up this week just by virtue of matchups. And the weekend didn’t disappoint. Georgia gave a convincing performance in a win over Tennessee and Notre Dame knocked Clemson off the perch of unbeaten teams.

So where does everyone fall after the dust settles? We’ll have to wait until Tuesday evening for the official word, but until then let’s take a look at how Kirk Herbstreit sees the rankings after a wild weekend of college football.

No. 6 - Tennessee Volunteers

ATHENS, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

What we say

Tennessee’s reign as the No. 1 team in the land lasted all of four days. The Vols ran into a focused and determined Georgia team. Tennessee may not be completely out of it, (where there’s an SEC team, there’s a way) but the Volunteers no longer control their own destiny.

No. 5 - TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs punt returner Derius Davis (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown on 82-yard punt return during the first half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

What we say

Has TCU been all that impressive? Not really. However, Sonny Dykes keeps putting his team in a position to win, and their record is unblemished at this point. The Horned Frogs keep taking care of their business and waiting for others to stub their toe.

No. 4 - Oregon Ducks

Oregon players celebrate a touchdown by running back Jordan James, center, as the Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

PRINT MAIN Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon

What we say

After getting embarrassed in week one by Georgia, the Ducks have been steadily improving. Bo Nix looks like a true Heisman contender, and if Oregon continues winning in convincing fashion, it has a real shot of making the playoffs, even coming out of a weak PAC-12.

No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines

Nov 5, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett (23) returns an interception during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Even after a slow start and trailing Rutgers at halftime, Michigan looked like a team moving in the right direction. That running game doesn’t seem to be slowing down and J.J. McCarthy might be starting to figure out the passing game. It could be another epic showdown in Columbus on November 26.

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What we say

The weather was poor, yes. But we’ve been saying it all year… The Buckeyes have to be able to run the ball if they have championship aspirations. While the running numbers looked respectable at the end of the day, Ohio State won’t be able to wear down a better team as it did against Northwestern. The coaching staff needs to get it figured out and fast.

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart (red visor) reacts as time runs out during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What we say

Georgia may have been sleepwalking against the likes of Kent State and Missouri, but make no doubt about it, the Bulldogs are showing up for the big games. UGA made a statement on Saturday and it was heard loud and clear throughout college football.

NEXT … Herbstreit’s rankings and Twitter thread

Kirk Herbstreit's rankings and Twitter thread

[listicle id=99892]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Mark Russell on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire