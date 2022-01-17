Wild Card Sunday Night Freestyle: Refs a factor in Cowboys & Raiders losses while Bills, Chiefs & Bucs dominate

Five of the six Wild Card games are in the books, and they certainly did not finish without controversy.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab recap the five weekend games from 2022's Wild Card slate, opening with the Dallas Cowboys' 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Were the referees really at fault for the timing of the final play? Should Mike McCarthy lose his job for this playoff collapse? Can the SF run game be Green Bay's achilles heel in the second round? Charles & Frank discuss it all.

From Sunday's officiating controversy to Saturday's, the guys move onto the Cincinnati Bengals notching a desperately needed playoff win against the Las Vegas Raiders, perhaps thanks to an errant whistle blown during a Tyler Boyd touchdown.

In the second half of the show, Charles & Frank talk about the three blowouts from the weekend, the Buffalo Bills embarrassing the division rival New England Patriots 47-17, the Kansas City Chiefs ending the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh 42-21 & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making easy work of the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15.

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel celebrates during his team's 23-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

