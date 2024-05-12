Wiest's two triples power Bigfork rally against Ronan

May 12—Cavin Wiest picked up four RBIs on a pair of triples as Bigfork used a five-run sixth inning to defeat Ronan in high school baseball at the Sapa Johnsrud Invitational, 7-5 Saturday at Glacier Bank Park.

Wiest's first triple put Bigfork (8-7) up 2-0 in the second inning, driving in Ryder Hamilton. In the sixth, Wiest drove one to deep center, clearing the bases for the Vikings. He would score on the play also after an error by the Chiefs (8-10).

Mason Lewis gets the win for Bigfork, allowing five runs (one earned) in 5 1-3 innings.

Cash Atkinson started for Ronan, allowing two runs on three hits in 1 2-3 innings of work.

Ben Mitchell led the Chiefs with two hits.

Polson 13, Frenchtown 0

Cole Wadsworth threw four innings of two hit baseball to lead Polson over Frenchtown 13-0 Saturday.

Wadsworth finished with four strikeouts on the day.

Aiden Gfroerer hit a three-run single during the Pirates (14-4) six-run second inning to take control of the game. Nine different Polson batters drove in a run.

Silas Zetterberg took the mound for the Broncs, allowing seven runs in 1 2-3 innings.

Kaden Blowers picked up two of Frenchtown's four hits on the day.

Noxon-Thompson Falls 7, Browning 0

Tate Bosker drove in two runs on two hits and Noxon-Thompson Falls shut out Browning 7-0 Saturday.

Boskers' two run single came in a four-run second inning for the Red Devils (5-8), who scored all seven runs in the first two frames.

Bryson McCormick picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one hit in two innings and striking out three. Shane Hatchel and Michael Koskela combined for three innings of no-hit relief pitching. The game ended after five innings due to the time limit.

Matthew Augare got the nod for Browning (0-18-1), allowing two runs.

Jordan Walker picked up the only hit of the game for the Indians.

Corvallis 7, Eureka 7

Adyn Mayn hit an RBI double in the sixth inning to help Corvallis comeback from a five-run deficit and tie with Eureka 7-7 Saturday.

Tristan Butts drove in two runs for the Lions (14-3-1), who jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings.

Reese Earp sparked the Blue Devils' (9-8-1) comeback with a three-RBI triple in the top of the fourth. Mayn drove in Earp on a ground out to second, capping off a four-run inning.

Rowan Lytle threw three innings on the mound for Eureka, allowing five earned runs and striking out one.

Brandon Brenneman went 4 2-3 for Corvallis, giving up three runs and striking out one.

Eureka hosts Ronan Monday at 5:30 p.m. in a Western A play-in game to earn a spot in the state tournament.

Columbia Fals 15, Whitefish 1

Leadoff hitter Reggie Sapa had two hits, drove in four runs and scored three times as the Wildcats avenged an early-season loss to Whitefish.

Cody Schweikert had two hits and drove in three runs, and Michael Mitts hit a double among his two hits as the Wildcats pounded out 12 hits against three Bulldog pitchers.

On the mound, Dawson Juntunen and Jett Pitts combined on a five-inning three-hitter. Juntunen went four innings, allowing two hits — including an RBI triple by the Bulldogs' Avery Caton in the third inning — and two walks. He fanned three.

AC Chilson and Dayne Tu also had two hits, and Childson scored three runs. Jace Hill, Dominick Young and Kellen Kroger all drove in two.

Whitefish travels to Frenchtown Monday for a Western A play-in game at 4:30 p.m. to earn a spot in the state tournament.

Stevensville 9, Troy 3

No details were available.