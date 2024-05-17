Wichita State hoops hosts Arizona St. transfer Zane Meeks of KC on official visit

The Wichita State men’s basketball team has its eyes set on a new target to fill the Shockers’ final scholarship for the 2024-25 season.

Wichita State hosted Arizona State transfer Zane Meeks, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior and Kansas City native, on an official recruiting visit Friday, according to sources within the WSU program.

The Shockers are focused on bringing in another big man to compliment — and potentially play alongside — returning center Quincy Ballard.

Meeks, who played three years at Shawnee Mission East High School and one year of high school hoops at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, could fill that role nicely thanks to his ability to stretch a defense with his outside shooting.

He made 6 of 13 three-pointers in the first five games last season for Arizona State before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Meeks has a long track record of production at previous stops, averaging 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 35.8% on 3s for Nevada during the 2020-21 season and 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 32.4% on 3.7 attempts beyond the arc for San Francisco in the 2022-23 season.

After playing two seasons at Nevada and two at San Francisco, Meeks has scored 828 career points and made 132 career 3-pointers on 34.4% accuracy. He also made 61% of his 2s in his final season at San Francisco.

Wichita State has signed Lipscomb sharpshooter AJ McGinness, Georgia point guard Justin Hill and Saint Peter’s forward Corey Washington so far in its 2024 portal recruiting class.

The Shockers have also signed a pair of freshman guards, in Zion Pipkin and TJ Williams.