After enabling and ignoring Gregg Marshall's antics, Wichita State deserves this mess

There are plenty of jarring and disgusting details in the reports that emerged on Thursday about Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall. There are allegations of punching a player, choking an assistant coach and using racist language, all uncovered in reporting by The Athletic and Stadium.

Amid the despicable details, one stands as particularly vexing to Wichita State and its administration. The anecdote that will reverberate most on campuses provides an HD portrait of all of Marshall’s defining traits — ego, narcissism and vanity. And it’s also perhaps the most relatable to anyone who has worked in an athletic department, been around college athletics or trafficked in an industry where self-reverence so often trumps servant leadership.

The Athletic reported that Marshall had a confrontation with a student who parked in Marshall’s parking spot outside the athletic facility. Marshall blocked the student’s car at an intersection and screamed, according to The Athletic, “Do you know who the f--- I am?”

To the student’s credit, they fired right back in equally colorful language that they didn’t care. The Athletic then reported that Marshall attempted to punch the student through the window.

That anecdote rings so loudly amid all of the allegations because that is exactly who the f--- Gregg Marshall is. In a controversial story that was notable for near-universal agreement on how believable it was, the parking lot story stuck out because it’s so true to Marshall’s character.

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall instructs his players against Tulsa in the first half of a college basketball game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson) More

It’s also utterly confounding how athletic and university leadership failed in any meaningfully way to alter his behavior, as stories like that ricochet around athletic departments at warp speed.

But there was clearly no one with enough power — or perhaps incentive — to sit Marshall down and tell him he couldn’t get away with overt acts of oafishness. Similar to the video that circulated of Marshall getting thrown out of an exhibition game in Canada that may long set the low bar for poor sideline behavior by a coach.

The details reported by The Athletic and Stadium are sickening: Marshall punching former player Shaq Morris, according to The Athletic, “between his shoulders and near his neck.” Marshall choking a former assistant coach, racially taunting a former player and body shaming another. The behavior explains, in part, the anomalous exodus of transfers from Wichita State in recent seasons, which included six players and a walk-on this spring.

The portrait that emerges from the stories isn’t just one of a deranged coach. It veers into an ethically challenged university allowing a coach to act this way. Ultimately, this shows how a small-time university thirsty for a sliver of national notoriety enabled its star coach instead of deterring his behavior and demanding change. To say that the athletic department and university higher-ups didn’t hear about this behavior means that they pressed their palms firmly against their ears and screamed loud enough to drown out the bad news.

To be fair to Wichita State, they’re reportedly running an investigation into the allegations about Marshall’s behavior. And Marshall himself has essentially denied any wrongdoing, as he told the Wichita Eagle: “What I am not is demeaning or abusive. I have deep respect for all my players. I believe unequivocally in their value as athletes, as students, and as people. Any portrayal of me to the contrary is wrong.”

Somewhat surprisingly, Wichita State has yet to suspend Marshall. This is a sign of both their apathy to public perception and an indicator that they’ve tolerated his boorish behavior for so long that they need the comfortable cover of an outside investigation to discipline, or perhaps fire, Marshall. (They’ve certainly tolerated the preposterous behavior of Marshall’s wife, Lynn, whose low-brow heckling and behavior in the stands has long branded her the most infamous first coaching lady in all of the sport. There’s really not a close second.)

