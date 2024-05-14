Wichita State Cheerleading holding a summer camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Cheerleading team will be hosting a summer cheer camp locally for Junior High and High School cheerleaders and teams from June 1 through June 2.

The camp is hosted on the campus of Wichita State University in Charles Koch Arena. The cost for the event is $200 per athlete.

The camp includes learning different cheers/ chants, stunts, a dance and a personalized 45-second game day timeout.

To sign up, click here. For the waiver, click here.

Payments for the cheer camp must be made before May 25, 2024, in order to secure a spot. Payment can be made via a check made out to “WSU-ICAA” with “Cheer Camp” written in for reason/section. The check can be mailed to Wichita State Athletics at 1845 Fairmount Street, Box 18, Wichita, KS, 67260, or payment can be made via Venmo to @WichitaStateCheerleading.

If you have any additional questions on registering your team, contact head cheer coach April Banwart at Abanwart@goshockers.com.

