Wichita senior commits to KU men’s basketball

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball continues to add to its roster, but this time, with local talent.

Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior Will Thengvall announced his commitment to coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks via social media Tuesday morning. He will be a walk-on at KU, according to multiple reports.

Thengvall helped lead the Crusaders to their second-straight 5A state title game in 2024, where they defeated KC Piper to take the state trophy home Wichita. He averaged 24.3 points per game over Kapaun’s three state tournament games.

Thengvall earned KSHSAA All-State Top 5 and 5A All-Class First Team honors in 2024.

His older brother Henry plays basketball at Wichita State, and his other brother Nathan is committed to KU for track and field.

