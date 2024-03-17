Why wasn't Tennessee 1 seed in 2024 NCAA Tournament? Charles McClelland explains why

Tennessee basketball has been one of the top teams in college basketball this season, as displayed by the Vols' 24-8 overall record.

Entering the SEC Tournament in Nashville, the Vols were one of a handful of teams in contention of earning the final 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after UConn, Houston and Purdue presumably had locked theirs up. Ultimately Tennessee did not receive that seed, as they were tabbed with the 2 seed in the Midwest Region by the NCAA selection committee on Sunday.

So aside from its loss to Mississippi State in its first game in the SEC Tournament, what led to Tennessee losing out on the final top-four spot to North Carolina (who lost to NC State in the ACC Tournament championship game on Saturday)?

During his appearance on the NCAA Tournament selection show on CBS, selection committee chair Charles McClelland said it came down to the outcome of this year's earlier matchup between the Vols and the Tar Heels, in which North Carolina won 100-92.

Commissioner Charles McClelland says they were never debating Iowa State for the final 1 seed and it only came down to #UNC versus Tennessee and that they did in fact look at head-to-head. — Jordan Falls (@JordanFalls) March 17, 2024

McClelland also spoke on the difficulty the selection committee had with fielding out the 68-team bracket, mentioning this year was the "more difficult selection process" in recent years for those on the selection committee. That was due to the number of bids stolen on Saturday across mid-major conference tournaments.

"This is the first time we had five bid stealers," McClelland said.

Tennessee will take on 15-seed Saint Peter's on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

