Why Trent Williams doesn't view 49ers-Eagles matchup as revenge game

For many outside of team headquarters, the 49ers' Week 13 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles is an NFC Championship revenge game for San Francisco -- but Trent Williams sees it differently.

“It’s just another game,” the 49ers' star left tackle said after the team's Thanksgiving night win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field. “Obviously a lot of people are going to be looking forward to it because of how last year ended, but I don’t think last year has anything to do with next week.”

Williams and his teammates will head into Monday’s bonus practice after a few extra days of recovery to prepare for the NFC's top-seeded team. There is no confusion that this is an important game for the 49ers, who want to potentially earn a bye to start the playoffs and/or home-field advantage.

“It’s still just one game and we got to go 1-0 that week,” Williams said. “It’s going to be another tough environment to play in, just like [Seattle]. We just got to be ready for it.”

The offensive line could see the return of Spencer Burford (knee) on the right side, but if not, Jon Feliciano could play for a third straight contest. Otherwise, the offense will head to Lincoln Financial Field very close to full strength.

The Eagles are coming off an emotional overtime win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, where Philadelphia's defense was on the field for a whopping 95 plays and allowed 505 yards of total offense — 173 on the ground and 332 through the air.

The Bills averaged 5.5 yards per play and managed a 59.1-percent success rate on third down.

Still, Williams expects a very physical contest in Philadelphia.

“Of course they are going to come with it,” Williams said. “We know we got to bring it if we want to be in the game. We are looking forward to it.”

The 49ers will take Tuesday off before reconvening for a regular work week on Wednesday.

