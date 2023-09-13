Why there's no way Tom Brady joins the Jets | Inside Coverage

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson break down the multiple barriers to the chances of the 7-time Super Bowl champion returning to the field in New York following the season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers. Hear the full conversation on “inside Coverage” - part of the "Zero Blitz" podcast - and subscribe on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

JASON FITZ: The bylaws of the NFL are very clear. You cannot be part of an ownership group and also play. So the only way that Tom Brady could play would be if he went in and the Raiders went in and decided they were going to remove that application for ownership for vote, which there's been no indication would happen. To do that, Tom Brady would also have to decide that he no longer wants to be a part of a franchise that is right now giving him the chance for ownership, which is not easy to get in the NFL.

And he would have to come back and play for the Jets behind that very offensive line. The number of things that would have to be put together to bring Brady there is just virtually impossible, and it doesn't align with any of the business values he has shown.

CHARLES ROBINSON: As you said, it would basically take Brady saying, you know what, I'm going to go ahead and not pick up that ownership stake in the Raiders. That's the easiest way for that to occur is him to just clap his hands, say I'm walking away from this. We'll deal with it later. Or on the other side of the ownership stake being approved, then it goes to a vote. Can Tom go and play? Like all these-- I mean, the complication of it is ridiculous.

And oh, by the way, there's just this little small idea of it's the [BLEEP] Jets, OK?

[LAUGHTER]

And he is someone who is going into the Patriots Ring of Honor. The flip side of that conversation right, the B side of the Brady conversation is this idea of going and getting Matt Stafford, right? And let me tell you something about Matt Stafford. Let me tell you something about the Rams. They just beat the Seahawks who, by the way, a lot of people thought could have a dark horse shot in the NFC West. And they did it with Tutu Atwell, busted second-round pick, playing pretty good. Puka.

So you have them, on the strength of Stafford and two young players, go out and exceed expectations, win a game. And this little matter of Matt Stafford's contract is one of the least tradable contracts in the NFL. If you traded Matt Stafford, you're talking about a $55 million acceleration on your cap. That's more than if you traded Kyler Murray right now. So you're probably not going to go, yeah, let's just tell everyone we're waving the white flag.

JASON FITZ: Let me quick on that B side throw one other element in. If they traded Matt Stafford, the next day, Aaron Donald retires and Cooper Kupp wants out. So yeah, they'd have to deal with all that. Go ahead.

CHARLES ROBINSON: That's a great point. Yeah. No, that's-- and you're right. That's a great point. Aaron, I mean-- OK, so you trade Matt Stafford, the next human in your office is Aaron Donald. You really want to have that conversation?

So what are the Jets going to do? Here's what I know about the Jets. Number one, it's very silent there. I think part of it is the shock, right? So there's not a lot of people talking inside the organization and sending messages outward. Number two is I think they're trying to figure out exactly what their options are and what they want to do.

Now Chad Henne is a name, going back to the Jacksonville Jaguars days with Nathaniel Hackett, who's had some experience. Great, great backup for Patrick Mahomes. Stellar at helping Mahomes get prepared. And by the way, also was able to step in at times and show that, hey, I'm capable in short situations. Plus, he has starting experience. So I would say think about those players rather than this grand slam, walk-off swing.