Why all-state runner Allison Kuzma found the perfect fit at Hillsdale

ZEELAND - After running to all-state finishes in both track and cross country, Zeeland East's Allison Kuzma had a number of colleges interested in her.

In the end, it was about finding a place that could offer her what she was looking for not just on the team, but in all aspects of college life.

The Zeeland East senior found that school in Hillsdale College and signed a national letter-of-intent to accept a scholarship with the NCAA Division II powerhouse program.

"When I visited Hillsdale I fell in love with the town and the people. It is a small college with around 1,500 undergraduate students. The small size made the school feel like a community," Kuzma said. "I want to pursue a career in physical therapy and Hillsdale being a strong academic school has great rates at placing students into graduate programs. In addition to academics, I really liked the girls on the cross country and track team. Everyone I met went out of their way to make my visit enjoyable. It was a group I could see myself thriving in which is important in a sport that is both very mentally and physically draining."

Kuzma was all-state in the 3,200 meters last year after earning all-state in cross country. She was a state qualifier again this fall in cross country.

"This opportunity means a lot to me as I know many people don't get the chance to compete at the collegiate level. It makes me beyond grateful and motivated to not let this opportunity go to waste," she said.

That is why she looked beyond the team before making a decision.

"One of the most important things I loved about Hillsdale is the opportunities they had to grow my faith," Kuzma said. "Hillsdale offers many opportunities for worship of various options all organized by student ministries. Knowing I am going to be given opportunities to grow academic and spiritual was a big contributor to my decision."

Zeeland East's Allison Kuzma signed with Hillsdale College. She sits with her family and coach Josh Vork.

Several Holland-area runners have thrived at Hillsdale including NCAA champion Emily Oren and All-American Molly Oren, as well as thrower Rachael Tolsma.

Zeeland East coach Josh Vork sees big things from Kuzma coming in the college years.

"I think Hillsdale is a great fit for Ally," he said. "First and foremost, the school is a great fit for her values and interests, and it will provide a great opportunity for her to continue her education and grow as a person within a new community. They also have a rich tradition of success in distance running that she's going to benefit from, and they'll provide her the next level of training and guidance that she needs to continue to improve as a runner and competitor while maintaining the team atmosphere that she values so highly."

