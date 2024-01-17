Why Shanahan wasn't ‘surprised' by Packers' upset win over Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers started prepping for the Packers two quarters into Green Bay's 48-32 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Addressing the media ahead of the 49ers’ NFC divisional-round game, Shanahan let it be known that he wasn’t fully surprised by the Packers’ sharp performance against Dak Prescott and Co., who went into the playoffs as the conference’s No. 2 seed.

“I would say so – before we got into the playoffs just because we hadn’t really studied Green Bay and watched them. Once we had those ten days, you kind of view a lot of people,” Shanahan said. “You realize that they had a good shot. I mean, I didn’t know who was going to win, but it didn’t surprise me what happened. Dallas is a good team.

“The way it started out was a little surprising, but once you watch the tape and really get into Green Bay and you really get to think of their numbers and you watch their players and how they are doing it, it doesn’t surprise me at all now.”

Kyle Shanahan isn’t surprised the Packers beat the Cowboys 👀 pic.twitter.com/MnBb1vWp6s — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 16, 2024

The 49ers coach also added how he and his staff had not studied much film on Saturday’s opponent. That was until the Packers, powered by quarterback Jordan Love and running back Aaron Jones, kicked it into high gear early in the second quarter, making it evident that they were up next for the 49ers.

“We were already in here [in the office], so we were doing it that day," Shanahan told reporters. "We had mixed in a little bit earlier in the week, hitting up a couple of teams. But [we] started to really focus on them halfway into the second quarter. Then they [the Cowboys] scored at the end of the second quarter, so I did kind of both at halftime. And then, third quarter I was set on one team [the Packers]."

Shanahan and the 49ers' coaching staff already were preparing for the Packers during Sunday’s game 😳 pic.twitter.com/39MJKQL7Ew — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 16, 2024

With the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys crashing out on Super Wild Card Weekend, the 49ers’ playoff path looks clearer now.

Star 49ers defensive end, Nick Bosa, however, advises that this far into the chase for the Lombardi Trophy, no team should be underestimated and swept under the rug.

"Yeah, definitely don't look past opponents in the playoffs,” Bosa said. “But when you watch the tape, it makes perfect sense."

Over the weekend, the 49ers rested and got a head start on analyzing Saturday’s opponent, an added advantage for Shanahan that he wasn’t expecting – but gladly will take against a dangerous Green Bay.

