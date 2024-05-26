Why the Rays turned to Richie Palacios at shortstop in a pinch Sunday

ST. PETERSBURG — Kevin Cash wandered down his bench Sunday with a question for Richie Palacios.

With the Rays desperate for runs to stop a six-game losing streak, the manager was contemplating some pinch-hitting options, including batting for the only two shortstops on his roster.

Palacios, a third-year infielder/outfielder in his first season with the Rays, had taken ground balls at second and third base.

“So I asked him if he had ever played shortstop,” Cash said. “He said, ‘In college,’ and I said, ‘Are you any good?’ and he said he got drafted as a shortstop. That was good enough for me.”

It was good enough for the Rays, too, as they ended their skid with a 4-1 win over the Royals.

Palacios had played shortstop at Towson State but only once as a professional. That was back in 2018 in low Class A.

But the 27-year-old has made himself into the type of versatile player the Rays value, and that was his thought when Cash came to him Sunday.

“When I got here to Tampa, I said I’ll do whatever it takes to win,” Palacios said. “So, wherever that is happening on defense, I am there. I said that from the beginning, and that’s still the same message now.”

‘Very precautionary’ shutdown for Springs

Jeffrey Springs felt something in his lat muscle during his second rehab appearance with the Florida Complex League on Saturday. The left-hander left the game for “precautionary reasons, Cash said.

“Very precautionary, but I’m glad that he said, like, he felt something new,” Cash said. “When you’re already injured or coming back from injury, the last thing you want to do is push through something.”

Still, Springs, who had elbow surgery in April 2023, will be shut down for a few days and have his rehab process pushed back a bit.

“We’ll probably shut him down for a couple of days, he’ll get some heavy dose of treatment in, and we’re pretty optimistic he’ll get the ball back in his hand real soon,” Cash said.

Springs, 31, was a big loss for the Rays last season. He had a 2.34 ERA over 28 starts since the start of 2022, and they were hoping he could come back this season to help anchor the rotation, which is also without Shane McClanahan (Tommy John surgery) and Drew Rasmussen (elbow surgery).

Miscellany

Taj Bradley (1-2) did not get a decision Sunday, and he also got no run support. Literally. The Rays scored no runs while he was in the game for the third time in his four starts this season. … Isaac Paredes has reached base safely in 23 of his last 24 games since April 28. … Jose Siri stole his first base in 34 games, his last coming April 6 at Colorado. … Randy Arozarena made a run-saving throw in the seventh inning, nailing Bobby Witt Jr. at the plate. Pete Fairbanks, who had to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth, pitched his seventh consecutive scoreless inning since coming off the injured list on May 11.

