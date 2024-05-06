Why punt-return specialist for KC Chiefs could be former K-State star’s NFL path

As a youth football player from Lee’s Summit, Phillip Brooks this week recalled being visited at football camp by such former Chiefs as Dwayne Bowe and Dontari Poe.

How much better could it get for a Chiefs fan who grew up going to games at Arrowhead?

How about this: Brooks just completed a three-day rookie minicamp at the Chiefs’ practice facility as a wide receiver and return specialist for his boyhood-favorite NFL team.

After signing an undrafted free-agent contract, the former Kansas State Wildcats star spent three days competing with the Chiefs’ draft class, rookie-tryout candidates and some veterans. And he gave himself a good overall evaluation.

“I’d say I had a solid weekend,” Brooks said. “There are some things I can clean up. It’s like freshman year in college, learning all the plays. Once I get comfortable with that, learning the system more, I can play my game more.”

Brooks’ game starts with sure hands. He stood out by catching nearly everything that came his way during the first two days, including punts blowing in a stiff breeze on the first day that seemed to baffle everyone else.

On Monday, Brooks lost a fumble after a reception in one drill and couldn’t come up a catch on another occasion.

“Reps and time,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “The more you get, the better you’re going to be.”

Brooks grew into his college career. Taking advantage of a redshirt season and additional eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he played in a school-record 65 games at K-State. He ranks fourth on the program’s career receptions list, with 182, and scored 14 touchdowns.

Two of those TDs came in an overtime loss last season at Texas, a game in which Brooks matched the five receptions of Xavier Worthy — who became this year’s Chiefs first-round draft pick.

Special teams could be Brooks’ path forward at this level. Having spent six seasons at Kansas State, among college football’s best in that phase of the game, can only help.

Brooks’ punt-return numbers for the Wildcats were eye-popping. In 2020, he led FBS with a 23.7-yard average and two touchdowns. He was All-Big 12 that season. His four career touchdowns is second in school history.

“We take a lot of pride in special teams (at Kansas State), and that’s what I intend to do here,” said Brooks, listed by the Chiefs as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds. “I believe that’s how I’m going to make it, how I’m going to get on the field here.”

Returning punts wasn’t part of Brooks’ game at Lee’s Summit West High, where he played running back. He didn’t become a go-to return man until he’d passed on opportunities to play college baseball and enrolled in Manhattan, Kan.

Brooks appeared in four games during Bill Snyder’s final season at K-State, playing enough to return four punts, including a pair for 44 yards against Texas Tech.

Brooks was awarded a scholarship the next season under new coach Chris Klieman and capped the year with a punt return for a touchdown in a bowl against Navy.

Now, Brooks is essentially walking on again, looking for a spot on the team.

“Even though I wasn’t drafted, they asked me to be here,” he said. “My game has allowed me to get here, so I have to keep playing my game.”