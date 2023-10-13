Why Paul is confident ‘seamless' Warriors union will work originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors have yet to officially open their 2023-24 NBA season and yet there is little doubt that Chris Paul will fit right in with Golden State's dynastic core.

Paul came to the Warriors in an offseason blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards in exchange for young guard Jordan Poole and immediately developed a rapport with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and the rest of the Warriors' championship-hopeful roster.

In an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Zena Keita on the latest "Dubs Talk" podcast episode, Paul was asked how he and his new teammates have been able to form a bond so quickly.

"Basketball. I'm being serious, it sounds so simple, but I've got 19 years of experience," Paul told Keita. "The game hasn't changed unless they started shooting with something different. I played two years in college, I feel like what I've been fortunate enough is this isn't my first time changing teams. So it's not the first time I've heard outside noise. So every time I change teams, everyone says it's not going to work."

From Day 1, Paul was confident he would fit right in with his new team, but what has surprised him the most about the transition?

"Probably with how seamless it's been," Paul shared. "As far as the guys and whatnot. I remember the first day going to the gym in LA and everybody was going to be there together. I took my son and a couple of his friends, so you just never know what it's going to be like. Surprisingly -- I don't know if it's surprising -- we've got new guys, everybody is all just excited about what we're trying to build."

Paul made a brief Warriors debut in the preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 7 and scored six points with five assists and three rebounds in 13 minutes on the floor.

Paul likely will bounce between the starting lineup and leading the second unit off the bench, especially if Draymond Green is not available to begin the season.

Whatever role he takes on, the 38-year-old will embrace the change of scenery and should provide the Warriors with a steady veteran presence on and off the court.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast