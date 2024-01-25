Why the NFC Championship Game is about Deebo Samuel, not the QBs
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz previews the NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Legacies will be on the line for the rest of the NFL playoffs.
Detroit's well-built team has a shot at winning a shootout vs. San Francisco. Meanwhile, defense will be the dominant theme in the AFC title game, giving Patrick Mahomes another chapter to forge in his legend.
Will officials make headlines Sunday with trips to the Super Bowl at stake?
The Buccaneers were a tough out, but the Lions held on.
Deebo Samuel left the 49ers divisional round game early due to a left shoulder injury.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
TE Zach Ertz will begin on the practice squad with the hope of being elevated.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
The Packers are coming off a shocking upset over the Cowboys in the wild-card round.
The Buccaneers had a thorough win over a flailing Eagles team.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.
I also ask questions about some of the featured acts in this year’s conference championship Sunday, from how will this year’s likely MVP navigate an onslaught of pass rushers to (on-brand, for me) questions about the run game in both matchups.
Two MVP quarterbacks take center stage in the AFC title game.
