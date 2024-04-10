Why Merril Hoge prefers Jayden Daniels to Drake Maye in draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

While some view NFL prospects Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye as interchangeable at the No. 2 and No. 3 slots in the upcoming draft, former running back Merril Hoge has a more extreme view -- Daniels is the most "ready-made" QB available, and drafting Maye is the type of move that will get someone fired.

Hoge joined NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran on the Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss what makes Daniels more pro-ready, and why drafting Maye would be such a catastrophic move.

"There's really two things, and they're entwined as one," Hoge said of the traits that make a quarterback successful at the pro level. "It's really a guy that processes things quickly and effectively and is accurate, and that's where it starts."

Hoge goes on to break down the many differences between college ball and the NFL, between rule changes and play styles, noting that those two listed traits are some of the only things that stay the same. In Hoge's opinion, if a QB can make a smart read and hit his target, he has all he needs to succeed at the next level.

"Nobody is ever ready-made," Hoge said in response to Curran asking which QB outside of Caleb Williams is the most pro-ready. "Daniels [is the closest]. Go to the two things I [mentioned earlier], and he played in a pro-style system."

🔊 Patriots Talk Podcast: Merril Hoge on the quarterbacks; Hunter Henry on unfinished business in Foxboro | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Hoge then backs up his claim of why those two traits -- accuracy and processing -- are the most fool-proof way to scout a QB by taking a look at the 2022 NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant -- Brock Purdy.

"I never looked at Brock Purdy coming out [of college]," Hoge said, adding that he decided to look at his college tape after he started playing well at the NFL level, which showed he contained those two traits. "Nobody knows everything and it's not a perfect science."

Moving past Daniels, Curran then redirects the conversation to discuss the other likely candidate to be selected by the New England Patriots at No. 3 -- Maye, to which Hoge quickly shows his distaste.

"That kid will get you fired," Hoge said of selecting Maye. "I wouldn't touch him. Let's talk about the two things I just mentioned -- processing and accuracy -- I cannot think of someone as erratic as I have seen at every level."

Using completion percentage as a rough estimate to gauge accuracy, Daniels completed 72.2 percent of his throws to Maye's 63.3 last season.

"At the end of the day, [Maye] is always going to be inconsistent an erratic," Hoge said as he compared the UNC product to Malik Willis and Will Levis, adding that he is not worthy of a first-round pick.

