Mercedes zero-pod concept has failed – where do they go from here?

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix

If the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was a shock for Mercedes, then what is this year’s showing? Last year the eight-time consecutive constructor champions began Formula One’s new era with their worst car in a decade. Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth, 0.68sec adrift of pole position. 12 months later, after all the trials of 2022, the lead Mercedes of George Russell was 0.63sec off the pace: an improvement of just five hundredths of a second.

At least last year Hamilton secured a fortuitous podium alongside two Ferraris. On Sunday Hamilton finished fifth and Russell seventh – the team’s worst points total at an opening race since 2013. Worse, not only has the gap to Red Bull grown, now it is not just Ferrari ahead of them but Aston Martin too.

Mercedes learn from 2022, but come to a painful awakening in 2023

Throughout last season Mercedes were defiant, open and honest about their failings but unwilling to be defeated. You would expect this from such a successful team. Through all the physical and emotional pain, they fought through to finally claim a victory at the penultimate race of the year in Brazil.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport not long after the W13 flickered into life at the 2022 British Grand Prix, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin thought it was a matter of time. “The direction we're going in is definitely right,” he said. “It's just a case of how long it will take if we can just keep closing that gap.”

This message, which continued throughout 2022, has changed just three days into the new season. During pre-season Russell said he felt that the W14 was a car that would eventually become a race winner. Team principal Toto Wolff has now dismissed that hope.

“Ultimately, ideas and learning are the things that determine success in this sport,” was another point Shovlin made last year. But are Mercedes’ ideas wrong? And have they been learning the wrong lessons?

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Are the zero-pods causing their woes?

A lot of attention has been paid to the visual concepts of the Mercedes – particularly the small profile sidepods – especially in comparison to the Red Bull and Ferrari. Despite a tough year, constantly struggling with porpoising and bouncing, Mercedes stuck to their concept throughout and also carried it through to 2023. They believed that it had the ultimate potential to put them back to the front if only they could deliver the numbers from the wind tunnel on the track.

The sidepods are the most characteristic aspect of the W14, but they have been tweaked for 2023 so they are not quite as extreme. As Telegraph Sport columnist Gary Anderson has frequently noted, the visual concept of the car is only one part of the equation. Owing to the new regulations, where the cars generate most of their downforce through ground-effect, the floor and under-floor of the cars are critical to finding performance. It is about the whole package.

They have now solved the porpoising and bouncing but are no closer to finding the performance. The significant theoretical lap time gains have not materialised. On Bahrain’s showing, they are lacking downforce compared to their rivals. Indeed, looking at the race data, the Mercedes was strongest just before the heaviest braking zones (i.e. at the ends of the straights) but struggled everywhere else.

What now? Will Mercedes bother developing the W14?

Mercedes are now likely to abandon their current car's concept. It is possible they could run a B-spec car later in the season (as Aston Martin did in 2022), though that may be too ambitious. Faced with a stark reality, tinkering with their current car is unwise given the limitations of the budget cap and Wolff has already said they will not develop two cars at once. For a team of such standing, this must be humbling, but it seems a necessary humbling. Wolff says the team will embark on “untreaded paths”, but the path they probably need to follow is Red Bull. It worked for Aston Martin, so why not Mercedes?

Are there risks? Last year they had the knowledge that they would finish no worse than third in the standings, so vast was the chasm to the midfield. With Aston Martin now on the scene, that floor has fallen to fourth.

Given Mercedes are unlikely to be competing for any titles in 2023, the competitive risks are quite small. Switching concepts now, though, could result in a painful first half of the season (or even all of it), depending on if, how and when a B-spec car arrives or if they develop in larger iterations, or just look at 2024 entirely.

Toto Wolff looks on

Plenty has changed, but not their ultimate goal

It is not really worth them worrying about fighting for the scraps left by Red Bull when Wolff has said he wants to deliver Hamilton an eighth title “even if I have to push him around the track”? Much has changed in the last 12 months, but their ultimate aim has not.

Ferrari, by contrast, are caught in no man’s land. Their car is a fairly quick one and looks like it might be able to challenge Red Bull, certainly in qualifying and maybe at other tracks where rear tyre preservation – their achilles heel – is less crucial. Their concept is far from a write-off, yet as it stands they could spend time and resources refining their car but be unable to challenge Red Bull in any meaningful way.



Mercedes prioritising 2024 when 2023 has barely even begun shows how far they have fallen, but it is a fate that all great teams suffer. They know there is no silver bullet, but a bullet is what they will have to bite if they want to climb back on their perch.