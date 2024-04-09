Why Korie Black's decision to stay with Oklahoma State football was hugely valuable

STILLWATER — One of the most intently watched Oklahoma State football players last December and January was cornerback Korie Black.

Speculation was rampant about where he’d play in 2024.

Would he go to the NFL?

Would he enter the transfer portal to leave for another program, even perhaps join his younger brother at Texas?

Any of those seemed like viable possibilities, yet Black went with option No. 3, remaining at OSU for his super-senior season.

“I had a lot of talks with coaches and my parents,” Black said. “Through all those conversations, we pretty much came up with this.”

Black’s return is hugely valuable for a Cowboy defense looking to take a big step forward in the second year under coordinator Bryan Nardo.

Here’s a look at the cornerback position for the Pokes this spring:

OSU's Korie Black (2) celebrates a defensive stop next to OU's Drake Stoops (12) during the Cowboys' win in Bedlam on Nov. 4, 2023, in Stillwater.

Season rewind

Among players with more than 60 snaps played, Black was the third-best graded player on the OSU defense last season, according to Pro Football Focus, coming behind only Anthony Goodlow and Collin Oliver.

He played 680 snaps and his receiver was targeted just 35 times all season, so quarterbacks were avoiding him when possible. He allowed just 16 catches for 264 yards.

The second-most used cornerback was redshirt freshman D.J. McKinney, who has since transferred to Colorado, but the Cowboys rotated cornerbacks more frequently than ever before, getting plenty of experience for Cam Smith and Kale Smith (no relation).

The cornerback group was solid last year, but there’s still room for growth, and that seems to be happening this spring.

Roster management

Who’s out: D.J. McKinney

Who’s in: None

Enrolling in June: LaDainian Fields, Fr.; Jacobi Oliphant, Fr.

UCF Knights wide receiver Javon Baker (1) is tackled by Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Kale Smith (10) during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The take

Black should be one of the top cornerbacks in the Big 12, and near the top nationally as well, combining his size and experience.

But the more important development will come on the other side, since that player will gain extra attention when Black is avoided.

Though McKinney is gone to Colorado, Cam Smith and Kale Smith combined for 678 snaps, and Black has been impressed with their work early in spring.

“Everybody in our room is growing at a good pace,” Black said. “Everybody’s learning and working together to get better. Everybody in the room is growing, but especially Cam and Kale.

“Experience is the best teacher, if you ask me. Actually being out there and getting reps, I feel like they’ve grown a lot.”

And the depth behind them consists of older players as well.

Redshirt senior Kenneth Harris transferred from Arkansas State a year ago, then redshirted, but has a wealth of experience. And Jordan Reagan, another redshirt senior, has been a mainstay in the program and contributing on special teams the last few years.

Depth chart

The starters

Korie Black, Sr.*, 6-0, 185

Cam Smith, RJr., 6-0, 185

The reserves

Kale Smith, RJr., 6-0, 170

Kenneth Harris, RSr., 6-0, 190

Jordan Reagan, RSr., 6-1, 190

De’kelvion Beamon, RJr., 6-1, 200

R.J. Lester, RFr., 6-3, 180

DeSean Buckner, RSr., 6-0, 200

Evan Smith, RSo., 5-9 170

*Super-senior

