Why is Jim Harbaugh suspended? Michigan coach to miss regular season amid sign-stealing scandal

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season, the Big Ten announced on Friday. The announcement came while the Michigan football team was on the way to University Park to play No. 10 Penn State on Saturday.

Michigan, which is currently under investigation by the NCAA for a wide-sprawling sign-stealing operation that allegedly spanned several years, will not have Harbaugh on the sidelines for games against the Nittany Lions, Maryland, or No. 1 Ohio State. Harbaugh is permitted to coach the team during the week, but he is banned from venues on gamedays (which is to say, there is no loophole in which he will coach from a box).

The suspension was levied by the Big Ten conference and commissioner Tony Petitti, who is in his first season as the head of the conference. Michigan is currently 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten), and seeking not only a third straight Big Ten championship, but also College Football Playoff appearance. The University of Michigan has since released a statement it will seek a court order to to prevent the suspension.

Petitti faced immense pressure from other Big Ten coaches, ADs, and presidents to act swiftly with regard to the case, which broke days before Michigan played Michigan State on Oct. 21. A Harbaugh suspension was frequently speculated upon, with the rumors picking up steam ahead of Michigan's game against Purdue last week.

It will be a bookend suspension for Harbaugh, who missed the first three games of the season on a university-imposed ban as the NCAA investigates other recruiting infractions during the COVID dead period and a failure by Harbaugh cooperate with that investigation. That situation also remains unresolved.

Why was Jim Harbaugh suspended?

Former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions allegedly helmed a sprawling in-person scouting scheme that circumvented NCAA rules, in which he was reportedly confirmed to buy tickets for 12 of 13 Big Ten teams' games under his own name (and also got tickets to out-of-conference opponents such as Georgia and Oregon).

There were also reports Michigan may have helped opponents of certain teams ahead of the College Football Playoffs, which may have given them a competitive advantage.

A purported photo of Stalions in Central Michigan garb also emerged from when the Chippewas played Michigan State, wearing sunglasses that have been speculated to be Ray-Bans Meta Smartglasses, which can record what the wearer is seeing. That incident is still being investigated and his involvement has yet to be confirmed.

While much has been made about whether or not Harbaugh was aware of this scheme, ultimately NCAA rules render that point moot. In the Big Ten's statement, it writes:

"Big Ten Conference Agreement 10.01 states in part that 'The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.'"

How long is Jim Harbaugh suspended?

Per the Big Ten's statement, Harbaugh is suspended for the rest of the regular season. That includes games against:

at No. 10 Penn State (Nov. 11)

at Maryland (Nov. 18)

vs. No. 1 Ohio State (Nov. 25)

If Michigan wins out, it would have a very good shot at the College Football Playoff for a third straight season, where it has yet to win a game, losing to Georgia and TCU in its last two CFP appearances, respectively. The Wolverines also have their two toughest tests of the year in Penn State and Ohio State in two of those three games.

Harbaugh can still coach the team during the week, but as the Big Ten statement says: "For clarity, the head football coach shall not be present at the game venue on the dates of the games to which this disciplinary action applies."

Can Jim Harbaugh coach in bowl games?

The Big Ten statement specifies Harbaugh will be suspended for the rest of the regular season, which does leave the door open for him to coach in a potential bowl game or College Football Playoff game.

Who will be Michigan's interim head coach?

When Harbaugh was suspended to begin the season, Michigan used a carousel of coaches. They were Jesse Minter, Jay Harbaugh (for a half), Mike Hart (for a half), and Sherrone Moore.

Those, however, were early-season games against East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green. It is unclear who will be coaching Michigan against Penn State and beyond Saturday.

Michigan response to Jim Harbaugh suspension

Michigan immediately released a statement saying it would seek a court order to stop disciplinary action on the part of the Big Ten, adding that Petitti merely caved to pressure from the rest of the conference.

"Like all members of the Big Ten Conference, we are entitled to a fair, deliberate, and thoughtful process to determine the full set of facts before a judgment is rendered," the statement reads. "Today's action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference's own handbook, violates the basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed. We are dismayed by the Commissioner's rush to judgment when there is an ongoing NCAA investigation — one in which we are fully cooperating.

"Commissioner Petitti's hasty action today suggests that this is more about reacting to pressure from other Conference members than a desire to apply rules fairly and impartially. By taking action at this hour, the Commissioner is personally inserting himself onto the sidelines and altering the level playing field that he is claiming to preserve. And doing so on Veteran's Day — a court holiday — to try to thwart the University from seeking immediate judicial relief is hardly a profile of impartiality. To ensure fairness in the process, we intend to seek a court order, together with coach Harbaugh, preventing this disciplinary action from taking effect."

Jim Harbaugh contract

While rumors of a Harbaugh contract have continued to peek through throughout this process, no extension has been reached yet.

Harbaugh is currently on a five-year, $36.7 million deal signed in 2022, which undid a pay cut he got before the 2021 season. Both the university and Harbaugh have been largely mum on extension talks, citing internal policies, but Harbaugh has said he wants to be where he's "wanted" when the question is brought up.

As Harbaugh's suspension comes from the Big Ten, it does not necessarily close the book on this scandal. The NCAA investigation is still ongoing, although those wheels are known to turn slow and can take months or even years to resolve. In the meantime, Michigan seemingly committed to fighting the suspension tooth and nail when it was a rumor.Now that the Big Ten has acted, the ball is in its court.

