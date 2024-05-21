Why Jason Kelce Has Been Spending Time at the Eagles Facility Post Retirement

"I love going down there. It keeps me involved with it," the former Philadelphia Eagles player said

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Jason Kelce in 2023

Jason Kelce can’t get enough of his former teammates!

The former Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, has been spending a lot of time at the Eagles facility – located in the Novacare Complex – following his retirement from the NFL in March.

On Monday, May 20, he told NBC’s Takeoff With John Clark that he's has "gotten accustomed" to hanging out at the sports center and enjoys spending time with his former teammates.

"I love going down there. It keeps me involved with it," Kelce said. “Whether it’s being around the guys, being around the coaches, my mind in the game from what teams are doing to try and prepare for this coming season, and things the defense is getting ready to do."

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Jason Kelce in 2023

He continued to say that the "game is always evolving" and he has to be involved with the players and coaches in order to stay in the loop.

"For me, I kind of get a two-fer," the athlete admitted. "I get to be able to work out and kind of poke my head around a little bit."

Kelce also opened up about the mentor role he has adopted with the current Eagles players — particularly Cameron Jurgens, who is taking over his role on the team.

"I think Cam is going to have a phenomenal year. [He’s a] really, really talented player, has a lot of strength. [He’s] physically very strong player and plays above his size," he offered.

He added, “I’m here to help in any way I can with all these guys.”

Earlier this month, Kelce’s former teammate, Jake Elliott, 29, revealed that the New Heights co-host has been visiting the team’s building “almost every day.”



More recently, on Sunday, May 19, Kelce brought his family to the Lincoln Financial Field where he was seen introducing his youngest daughter, Bennett "Bennie," 14 months, to the team's mascot, Swoop. The adorable father-daughter moment was captured on camera and shared on TikTok by the team.

Despite his retirement, the accomplished athlete is not ready to leave sports. Kelce revealed at the Disney upfront on May 14 that he will be ESPN’s new Monday Night Countdown commentator.



"I feel incredible,” he said at the event. “I know what it takes to be great — it takes a great team. I am more than psyched to participate in all the shenanigans that’ll take place this season.”

