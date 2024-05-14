Why early goal is 'key' to Wembley hopes

[PA Media]

An early goal in the second leg of their semi-final tie with Norwich could be "key" to Leeds United's chances of progressing to the Championship play-off final.

Daniel Farke's side drew the first leg 0-0 at Carrow Road on Sunday and host the Canaries on Thursday, with the winners heading to Wembley to compete for a place in the Premier League next season.

"Leeds can absolutely win the second leg comfortably," said presenter Jonny Buchan on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

"I didn't think Norwich were a very good side particularly - I didn't think Leeds were a very good side particularly - but I think Leeds went there with a different mentality to Norwich.

"The big positive was Norwich had to come out of the traps in that game, they had to start well and they did start better in the first 15-20 minutes, but they still didn't create a huge goalscoring opportunity.

"The difference on Thursday is Leeds will be expected to come out like that, but Norwich will not be expected to come out like that. If Leeds get that early goal, that is going to be key. If it's 35 minutes in and Norwich have ridden that storm, that's when things start to change in terms of how much Norwich will believe they can win.

"Look at [Norwich boss] David Wagner - he has got promoted through the Championship play-offs before [with Huddersfield in 2017] and he did without scoring goals and he did it on penalty shootouts. He knows how to set a team up to get to a penalty shootout in the second leg of the play-offs."

