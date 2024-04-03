Why did the Commanders sign QB Jeff Driskel?

Recent days revealed many Commanders fans unimpressed with the Commanders signing veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel.

But a second look reveals the move by general manager Adam Peters makes good sense.

Yes, the Commanders will draft a quarterback in the first round of April’s NFL draft, increasing the total to four quarterbacks on the roster.

Why be surprised? Didn’t Peters publicly inform the media and fans recently he was going to add two more quarterbacks to the roster?

Not all signings are equal. They never have been, and they never will be. Peters knows his starter is going to be either Marcus Mariota or his rookie drafted in the first round.

Driskel is 31 and has had plenty of time to display and grow into an NFL starter. It is most likely not going to happen. Again, not all signings are equal because not all roster spots are equal.

This is true in the NFL, it’s true in college, even in high schools. You have your starters. Some might develop and challenge for a starting spot. Some are going to play special teams, and yes, some are there to fill out your roster, allowing you to scrimmage in practice and scrimmage other teams.

Consequently, the signing of Driskel is for two basic reasons. Driskel was not signed to come in and challenge for the starting job. He was also not brought in to challenge for the backup role.

It is perfectly reasonable to conclude that Driskel was brought in to compete with Jake Fromm to determine who will be the third quarterback next season.

And it is not out of the realm of possibility, that Driskel was brought in to be an “arm”, a “camp arm.” Your top two quarterbacks simply cannot be passing every workout, rep after rep, in training camp. That is an easy way for your quarterbacks to develop elbow or shoulder fatigue/inflammation.

Therefore, there are many reps and much extra work for receivers in the passing game. Fromm and now also Driskel are going to be there to get those players the reps they need in training camp and to fill out three preseason games of reps as well.

Peters signing Driskel to have four quarterbacks from now until the final cut day just prior to the regular season is wise.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire