Why Dave Roberts chose Julio Urías over Kenley Jansen in Game 7

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías celebrates after the final out of a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday.

The 2019 season essentially ended with closer Kenley Jansen standing on the Dodger Stadium bullpen mound, baseball in hand, while setup man Joe Kelly loaded the bases and gave up a game-winning grand slam to Howie Kendrick in the 10th inning of a National League Division Series Game 5 loss to Washington.

Jansen assumed a similar position in the ninth inning Sunday night, warmed and ready to close out the Atlanta Braves if called upon in the decisive seventh game of the NL Championship Series at Globe Life Field.

The burley right-hander didn’t move. Jansen remained in the bullpen while left-hander Julio Urías retired the final nine batters in a 4-3 victory over the Braves that sent the Dodgers to the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

One reason for the joyous ending for Jansen and the Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts followed his head instead of his heart, resisting the temptation to summon the franchise’s career-saves (312) and postseason-saves (18) leader to stick with Urías, who was clearly in a groove.

“Kenley’s been absolutely great, and we wouldn't be on our way to the World Series without him,” Roberts said. “But I just think in that moment, Julio, with [three] days rest, how he was throwing the ball, the preceding days with what we asked of Kenley, as far as usage, I just decided to ride the hot hand right there.”

It would have been tough to second-guess a move to Jansen in the ninth. After struggling so much earlier in the postseason that he lost his closer job, Jansen righted himself with two dominant NLCS outings, striking out the side on 12 pitches to close a 7-3 Game 5 victory Friday night and needing only six pitches to record the final three outs of Saturday’s 3-1 Game 6 victory.

Urías had thrown a career-high 101 pitches in five innings of a 15-3 Game 3 blowout of the Braves on Wednesday and was working on three days rest when he entered Sunday night’s game with the score tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh.

The 24-year-old needed only 10 pitches to retire the side in order, getting Nick Markakis to fly out to left field and Cristian Pache and Ronald Acuña Jr. to pop out to first.

After Cody Bellinger’s solo homer put the Dodgers ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Urias retired the middle of the order on 19 pitches in the top of the eighth, getting Freddie Freeman to fly to center, Marcell Ozuna to line out to first and Travis d’Arnaud to ground out to first.

Jansen began warming in the eighth, but Roberts decided to go with a strategy that worked so well for the Houston Astros during their 2017 championship run.

Unable to trust struggling closer Ken Giles in high-leverage situations, then-Astros manager A.J. Hinch let starter Lance McCullers throw the final four innings of a 4-0 win over the New York Yankees in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series and starter Charlie Morton pitch the final four innings of a 5-1 win over the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series.

Jansen’s workload wasn’t extreme on Friday and Saturday, and he probably had enough in the tank to pitch the ninth inning Sunday night.

But Roberts, who has absorbed his share of criticism — much of it justified — for questionable postseason pitching moves in recent years, was smart to let Urias finish the game, a decision Dodgers fans and Jansen couldn’t argue with.

“Kenley was one of the first people that came and gave me a huge hug and congratulated all of us and talked about winning four more games,” Roberts said. “So that just speaks to him as a leader.”

