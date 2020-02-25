Why we could know if Titans will pursue Tom Brady by end of the week

All has been (relatively) quiet on the Tom Brady free agency front to this point.

But the New England Patriots quarterback's list of suitors could be whittled down this week.

As Adam Schefter explained Tuesday on ESPN's "Get Up!", NFL teams can begin placing franchise tags on players beginning this Thursday. Ryan Tannehill, who's also a pending free agent, is a candidate to receive the Tennessee Titans' tag if they don't offer the quarterback a long-term extension.

Are the Titans going to make a play for Tom Brady?@AdamSchefter says we will most likely know if Tennessee is in or out by Thursday 🌾👀🌾 pic.twitter.com/NOuvxYnH39 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 25, 2020

To connect a couple dots: If the Titans use their franchise tag on Tannehill on Thursday (or over the weekend), it all but rules out Brady signing with Tennessee.

The longer the Titans go without tagging Tannehill between Thursday and when the window closes March 12, the more likely it becomes that they're serious about pursuing Brady.

Tennessee has been viewed as a top Brady destination for several reasons, notably the quarterback's connection with Titans head coach (and former Patriots linebacker) Mike Vrabel, who has assembled an upstart AFC contender with a strong defense and balanced offense.

But Tannehill went 7-3 as Tennessee's starter last season and helped guide the team to the AFC Championship Game, so it's possible the Titans could roll with the 31-year-old in 2020 and beyond rather than paying up for Brady.

Brady and his agent, Don Yee, are expected to kick off discussions with the Patriots this week at the NFL Scouting Combine, and their dialog could come around the same time Tennessee reaches a verdict at QB.

In short: Brady Watch could pick up by the end of the week.

