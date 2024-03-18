Why Clemson can, can’t reach Final Four in our 2024 March Madness predictions

CLEMSON — Clemson basketball is back in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time under coach Brad Brownell and will look to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The sixth-seeded Tigers (21-11) will start their quest against No. 11 New Mexico (26-9) in the West Regional on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, at the FedExForum (3:10 p.m. ET, truTV). They took on a strong non-conference regular-season schedule then had an 11-9 record in ACC play to build enough cachet to make March Madness for the 14th time in school history.

"It was one of the goals this year, but it's a checkpoint," PJ Hall said. "We were looking to get there all year and continue to advance."

Here's why Clemson can — and can't — make the Final Four:

Can: PJ Hall will be one of the two best players on the court

The Spartanburg native, who made All-ACC first team, is the heart of the Tigers. He leads them in points (18.8) and blocked shots (1.6) per game and was named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is given to the nation’s best center.

Hall's skilled post game and ability to make 3-pointers allows Clemson to have a favorable matchup in many games and will be use in the final minutes in close games.

Can: ACC Tournament loss can be a blessing in disguise

The Tigers' abysmal performance against Boston College on Wednesday in the ACC Tournament, a 76-55 loss, could help them in the NCAA Tournament. Their players, like Hall and Ian Schieffelin, have dealt with wear and tear throughout the season that have limited their participation in practices, which is why they were disappointed they didn't land a double bye in the conference tournament and get an additional day of rest.

With the early exit in the ACC Tournament, Clemson will have nine days of rest before playing in the round of 64. The extra rest will give their big men, who have been practicing in the past week, more stamina and a feel for the game. The Tigers also will be motivated to take out their ACC Tournament disaster on tournament teams.

Can't: Clemson basketball's offense can be inconsistent

Although Hall can be a force, the Tigers' other scorers can go cold. Joseph Girard III, who is third all-time in 3-pointers made in the ACC, can disappear when his outside shot isn't falling. Chase Hunter, the team's third-leading scorer, is coming off his worst shooting game of the season vs. Boston College, where he scored two points and went 0-for-10 from the field.

Clemson's offense has fluctuated all season, struggling to make 3-pointers consistently and recording double-digit turnovers. Whichever Tigers team shows up will decide their fate in the NCAA Tournament.

Can't: History isn't on Clemson's side

Throughout their 13 appearances in March Madness, the Tigers have peaked at the Elite 8 in 1980 (their first NCAA Tournament bid). Since then, they have lost seven times in the round of 64, twice in the round of 32 and three times in the Sweet 16

During Brownell's 14-year tenure, Clemson has made the tournament three times, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2018, making it to the round of 32 in 2011 and losing in the round of 64 in 2021.

2024 March Madness bracket prediction for Clemson

Clemson has the experience, talent and physicality to have a sustained run in the NCAA Tournament, but its offense is too inconsistent to have four consecutive games of prominent scoring to reach the Final Four. Add in the Tigers' struggle against dynamic backcourt play, expect the Tigers to handle New Mexico on Friday, then bow out against No. 3 Baylor in the round of 32.

