Why the Bucs had trouble getting into the end zone against the Patriots

TAMPA — Tom Brady had thrown at least one touchdown pass in 14 straight games until that streak was broken in the Bucs’ 19-17 win at New England.

The Bucs had six trips inside the Patriots’ 30-yard line but attempted five field goals, making four. Their only touchdown came on an 8-yard run by Ronald Jones.

What was the reason for their failure to get into the end zone?

“We didn’t execute at all,” coach Bruce Arians said. “Our routes weren’t (good), our spacing wasn’t very good. We didn’t throw the ball very well down there. Tom was real smart with the ball, extremely careful and he wasn’t going to throw a pick down there. It’s a disappointing part of the game to watch us play in the red zone in that game.”

There’s no question a wet football caused by a steady rain was a factor. So was the absence of tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had four touchdown receptions in his first three games before fracturing his ribs in a loss at Los Angeles.

Brady protected the ball, to be sure. He went 19 of 27 passing for 239 yards outside the Patriots’ 30-yard line. But from that spot inward, he was 3-of-16 for 30 yards, with 18 going to tight end Cameron Brate.

Arians: What is a fumble?

The Bucs defense played its best game, producing two turnovers. But it was the one taken away that may have really changed the game.

Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers appeared to make a catch over the middle when Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett punched the ball out of his hands and it was recovered by linebacker Devin White at the Patriots’ 15-yard line.

But officials reversed the call, ruling it an incomplete pass even though Meyers appeared to take several steps with the ball.

“I don’t know what a fumble is anymore,” Arians said. “I would’ve challenged that in a heartbeat and I’m talking with the league about that. I’ve always thought running toward the goal line was a football move. They said he had two steps, total control but there had to be a third element. I don’t know what the hell that is. I caught the ball and I’m running to the goal line. That’s a football move. The person I talked to in the league office agreed with me today, but he wasn’t on that game, so it’s very confusing.”

