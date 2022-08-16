Why Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is the sixth-best player in the NBA right now

For some time, the question of whether star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was among the 10 best players in the NBA lingered. The St. Louis native was judged as being just outside that lofty context, among or just outside of the All-NBA territory (the top 15 players in the league).

But after helping to drive his Celtics to within two games of an NBA title in the 2022 NBA playoffs, the perception of where the former Duke standout ought to be ranked began to change. He and his Boston teammates dispatched teams led by Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Jason Timpf of the semi-eponymous The Volume podcast “Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf” makes the case for Tatum to be ranked sixth overall in the league in a new video.

Watch the clip embedded above to see his case for the St. Louis native to be in such elite company.

Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Boston alum Vincent Poirier, Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari among standouts in France-Italy FIBA friendly Breaking down Eastern Conference predictions for the 2022-23 NBA season Should the Boston Celtics steer clear of trading for Brooklyn Nets star swingman Kevin Durant? Where does Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum rank in the NBA's hierarchy of superstars? Per the Celtics, Boston alumnus Togo Palazzi has passed away at the age of 90 Celtics Lab 135: Diving into the seemingly endless combinations of lineups Boston could use in 2022-23

List

Per Grant Williams, Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown will have 'chip on his shoulder' after Kevin Durant trade rumors, no matter how they end

List

'The goal is the ring with Boston,' says new Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari

List

Did the Boston Celtics resolve their biggest problem for the 2022-23 season?

List

Anonymous NBA exec: Jaylen Brown is 'all-in on Boston' if Celtics pay him what he deserves

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire