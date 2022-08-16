Why Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is the sixth-best player in the NBA right now
For some time, the question of whether star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was among the 10 best players in the NBA lingered. The St. Louis native was judged as being just outside that lofty context, among or just outside of the All-NBA territory (the top 15 players in the league).
But after helping to drive his Celtics to within two games of an NBA title in the 2022 NBA playoffs, the perception of where the former Duke standout ought to be ranked began to change. He and his Boston teammates dispatched teams led by Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Jason Timpf of the semi-eponymous The Volume podcast “Hoops Tonight with Jason Timpf” makes the case for Tatum to be ranked sixth overall in the league in a new video.
Watch the clip embedded above to see his case for the St. Louis native to be in such elite company.
Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
