Why Bergen County's all-white Arcola Country Club courted O.J. Simpson to join - Kelly

Editor's Note: Several weeks after O.J. Simpson, who died April 10, was arrested on June 17, 1994 for murdering his wife and another man, Record columnist Mike Kelly got an enticing tip — that Simpson, an avid golfer, was a member of the Arcola Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, the epicenter for power and politics in northern New Jersey. Simpson was the only Black member of the then-all-white club. As Kelly learned, Simpson was offered a membership so the club could avoid a federal investigation into segregated clubs and other private institutions. Kelly wrote two exclusive columns on Simpson's odd connection at Arcola. The first appeared on July 19, 1994. The second, on Oct. 19, 1995 — just 16 days after a Los Angeles jury, in a controversial verdict, acquitted Simpson of murder charges.

Here are both columns:

Suspect gets leave at Paramus Golf Club, July 19, 1994

With all the weighty legal matters on his mind these days in Los Angeles, you would think the last thing O. J. Simpson might have time to worry about is his golf game back in North Jersey.

But in the days just after he was charged with the double slaying in California, Simpson quietly asked through a representative for a leave of absence from his membership at the exclusive Arcola Country Club in Paramus, whose roster is a virtual all-star lineup of the rich and powerful in North Jersey.

Simpson joined the club two years ago, becoming the first and only black member since Arcola was established in 1909, club officials said. His request for a leave the equivalent of being placed on a list of inactive members came in the form of a letter from one of his personal attorneys, say officials at the club who are familiar with it.

After rewriting the rushing record book as a Buffalo Bill, O.J. Simpson played for the San Francisco 49ers. His success in his final two seasons was mediocre, rushing for a total of 1,053 yards and four TDs. (Gary Newkirk/ALLSPORT)

It's still a mystery even to Arcola how and why Simpson took the time to ask for a leave of absence from a golf club in the days just before a nationally televised preliminary hearing on charges that he killed his ex-wife and a friend of hers.

Simpson's Los Angeles office, O. J. Simpson Enterprises, which he listed as his address in the official club membership book distributed to Arcola members, declined to comment. Simpson's attorney in the murder case, Robert Shapiro, could not be reached.

Arcola officials were equally mum. "He asked for a leave, and it was granted," club President Joseph McBride said.

From the moment he joined the club in 1992, Simpson did little to attract attention to himself. Some members say they were aware he was a member, but few can recall actually seeing him.

"I met him once on the practice putting green," said retired Superior Court Judge James Madden. "We talked about football for a few minutes I'm a longtime Chicago Bears fan and that was it. I found him to be very nice."

Arcola members say that Simpson was sponsored for membership by his longtime friend Frank Olson, a Ridgewood resident who is chairman of The Hertz Corp., the rental-car company for which Simpson was a spokesman and advertising star. Simpson also had taken on a wider role as an NBC television football analyst and was required to be in the New York City area more frequently.

Olson did not return a telephone call to Hertz headquarters in Park Ridge. But a club member familiar with Simpson's membership application describes the former football star as "looking for a place to play golf" in the New York area.

A variety of golfers say Simpson's application caused a small buzz at the country club, with some members quietly objecting to Simpson's joining because of his color and others worrying that his celebrity status would focus attention on the 250-member club, which goes to great lengths to shelter itself from the outside world. But the membership was approved in 1992, and one of the selling points ironically was Simpson's color.

Two members familiar with the process say that in the early 1990s, Arcola feared that it would be criticized for its all-white membership. So the club was quietly searching for a black member.

In 1990, the all-white Shoal Creek Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., had just weathered a firestorm after civil rights groups protested a decision to hold the PGA golf championship there. A few months later, the Augusta National Country Club in Georgia invited its first black member.

Simpson's membership nomination at Arcola, officials there say, coincided with a widening concern that laws might be enacted to force private clubs to find black members. New York State already had such a law.

"We thought it was a good policy to get ahead of the law," said one Arcola official. "Otherwise, you are targeted for bad publicity that you are bigoted and we felt Arcola was not bigoted. Plus we felt we were getting a great guy."

Opinion: O.J. Simpson murder trial divided America. Those divisions remain nearly 30 years later.

Two members said Simpson once arrived on a Monday, when the club is closed, changed into his golf shoes in his car in the parking lot, and played nine holes. "He had to get in a practice round because he was playing in a celebrity tournament at a nearby course," the member said.

Another member said Simpson once came to lunch in the club's 14-table dining room with a group that included actor Sidney Poitier, who broke a color barrier of his own in one of the first films to address the subject of interracial marriage, "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner."

Sitting atop lush, rolling fairways that overlook Route 4 and the Garden State Plaza, the Arcola clubhouse, painted in peach and soft brown tones, exudes a sense of tradition and class. Its members include retired bank president Fairleigh Dickinson Jr. and industrialist Henry Becton; retired surgeon Hugh Auchincloss Jr. a stepbrother of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis; and the chairman of the board of The Record, Malcolm A. Borg.

"It's a very private place," said one member, who like many interviewed asked to remain anonymous. "People don't go there to sell insurance."

In the 1940s, Arcola barred Irish members, and only in the last few years has it accepted its first Italian members. The club has only a few Jewish members, officials say. And women are permitted to join only under their husbands' names. Before Simpson, no blacks even applied, said one member of the board.

"I just don't think they wanted to," he said.

No More O.J. Links, Oct. 19, 1995:

Imagine that you are O. J. Simpson, and it is July 1.

It's a Saturday. You have a day off from your murder trial, and you are sitting in the Los Angeles County Jail. Maybe you're even mulling over testimony from the day before, when an FBI expert claimed that hair on the bloody shirt of Ron Goldman was yours. Or maybe you're wondering about your golf game.

Here, in North Jersey, July 1 was a significant date in the golfing life of O. J. Simpson, a man reportedly in possession of a wicked slice.

That day Simpson's membership expired at the exclusive Arcola Country Club in Paramus, home of movers, shakers, and an all-white membership. Except Simpson.

Simpson was the club's first black member. His membership expired with nary a whimper from Simpson, who had asked for a "leave of absence" to go to his trial.

The news about O.J.'s golf membership is a footnote that slipped by the historical radar screen. But in light of this week's O.J. sightings, it's worth revisiting.

Simpson, it seems, has been bitten by the golf bug again. While his daughter celebrated her 10th birthday on the West Coast, there O.J. was in Florida, teeing off with three other guys, each of them white.

O.J. is smiling. He is mugging for photographers. He shot an 82 on a par-72 course. Alleged girlfriend Paula Barbieri even showed up.

Back at the Arcola Country Club, such news passed by like the traffic on Route 4. People were aware of O.J. But did they care?

"We don't talk about that," said an assistant in the pro shop. At the clubhouse, a woman who answered the phone noted: "Our policy is that we don't give out information about our members."

A board member said Simpson's name wasn't even mentioned at the annual officers' meeting last week a week after the trial ended.

O.J. became an Arcola member several years ago for two reasons. The first was his need to have a course to play when he was on the East Coast. The second reason is even more interesting now, in light of the racial divide the Simpson case has opened.

Arcola had no black members, and its leadership was getting nervous that civil rights lawyers would soon ask why. The club, which barred Irish in the 1940s, admitted its first Italians in the last few years, and has only a few Jews on its membership list, was in the hunt for a black member. Simpson's friend, Frank Olson, a Ridgewood resident who is chairman of The Hertz Corp., the rental-car company, mentioned O.J.'s golfing needs, and the rest was history until Nicole Brown Simpson a nd Ronald Goldman were murdered.

Back at Arcola, July 1, 1995, loomed as a key date. Unless Simpson's lawyers intervened, Simpson's golf membership would run its course. Simpson's name was even included in the 1995 Arcola membership book. "But right now," said Arcola President Joseph McBride, "he's no longer a member. July 1 passed, and that was that."

Arcola did not have to do what two other private California clubs are trying to do after the trial: give Simpson the formal boot. But what if O. J. reapplies to Arcola?

This is of some concern, says McBride. He mentions that the club's bylaws allow members to be expelled for bringing too much notoriety to Arcola. He is not eager to test this. "What goes around comes around," says McBride, who was on a golfing excursion to Scotland when the Simpson verdict was announced.

In this corner of North Jersey, O.J. Simpson was a tiny piece of odd golfing history. But like so much of his legacy, his connection was linked to race. Arcola Country Club is once again all white.

